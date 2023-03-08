Anisa Karolia’s cauliflower Manchurian recipe
“Also known as Gobi Manchurian, this popular Indo-Chinese dish has crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy sauce,” says food blogger Anisa Karolia.
Cauliflower Manchurian
Ingredients:(Serves 2-3)
1 cauliflower, cut into florets1tbsp oil, plus extra for deep-frying2 garlic cloves, chopped1 fresh green chilli, chopped1 red onion, diced2 spring onions, finely sliced, plus extra to garnish½ red pepper, diced½ green pepper, diced2tbsp tomato ketchup2tbsp chilli sauce2tbsp dark soy sauce1tbsp rice vinegar1tbsp chilli flakes1tbsp ground black pepper1tsp salt
For the batter:100g plain flour20g cornflour1tsp chilli powder1tsp Kashmiri chilli powder1tsp ground black pepper1tsp salt200ml water
Method:
1. Cook the cauliflower florets in a large saucepan of boiling water for eight to 10 minutes, then drain in a colander and set aside. For the batter, mix all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Then slowly add the water, stirring all the time to make a smooth batter, thick enough to coat the cauliflower. Drop the florets into the batter and stir gently to coat.
2. Heat some oil for deep-frying in a large saucepan on a medium-high heat until it reaches 180°C. Fry the cauliflower florets in batches for about six minutes until golden and crisp, then drain in a colander to remove excess oil.
3. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a large wok on a low heat, add the garlic, chopped chilli, red onion, spring onions, and red and green peppers, and cook, stirring, for two minutes. Add the ketchup, chilli sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, chilli flakes, black pepper and salt, and heat through for one minute.
4. Toss the fried florets in the sauce, making sure to coat them properly. Serve the cauliflower in a bowl, garnished with sliced spring onions.
The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia is published by Ebury Press on March 9, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder.
