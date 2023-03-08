Anisa Karolia’s date and nut slices recipe
“Start your day with these nutritious slices. Ideal for Suhoor or Iftar, during Ramadan, they are rich in vitamins and minerals, and packed with lots of energy,” says food blogger Anisa Karolia.
“These will help suppress sugar cravings and control your appetite through the day.”
Date and nut slices
Ingredients:(Makes 28)
50g butter250g pitted dates, finely chopped50g granulated sugar20g chopped pistachios20g chopped almonds20g chopped cashews50g Marie biscuits or digestive biscuits, broken into piecesSesame seeds, for sprinkling
Method:
1. Melt the butter in a saucepan on a low heat and add the dates and sugar. Cook until the dates soften and start to look mushy. This will take eight to 10 minutes. Add the chopped nuts and biscuits, and stir everything together.
2. Take a sheet of baking paper and lay out flat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and place the date mixture on top. Roll into a log shape, using the paper to help make a tight roll. Chill in the fridge for one hour until firm, then cut into one-centimetre slices. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three weeks.
The Ramadan Cookbook by Anisa Karolia is published by Ebury Press on March 9, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox