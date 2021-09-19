“Pizza night is super doable with shop-bought dough,” says cookbook author and Queer Eye’s resident food expert, Antoni Porowski. “Eggs make a great topping for this one, and with the salami, it’s kind of like a fancy egg sandwich.”

Antoni Porowski’s breakfast for dinner pizza with eggs, courgette and spicy salami

Ingredients:(serves 2 or 3)

225g fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced1 (400g) tin whole peeled tomatoes, drained1tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for brushingKosher salt450g shop-bought white or wholemeal pizza dough, divided in half at room temperaturePlain flour, for dusting50g sliced spicy salami, cut into strips1 small courgette, cut lengthways into thin strips with a vegetable peeler55g freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving4 large eggsGrated lemon zest, fresh basil, or red chilli flakes or cracked black pepper for serving (optional)

Method:

1. Heat the oven to 260°C/500°F/highest gas setting, with a rack in the lower third. Press the mozzarella slices between sheets of kitchen paper to remove excess moisture. Set aside.

2. Puree the tomatoes, oil and a quarter teaspoon of salt in a food processor or blender until smooth.

3. Place a baking sheet in the oven to heat while you prepare the pizza. Cut a piece of baking parchment about 33cm (13ins) long. Put one piece of dough on the parchment and, with lightly floured hands, stretch it into a rough 4-4.5cm (11-12ins) round or oblong. Spoon 75ml of the tomato puree over the dough, leaving a narrow border all around. Arrange half of the salami on top, then top with half of the courgette strips in a crisscross pattern and half of the mozzarella and Parm. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and slide the pizza, still on the parchment, onto it. Return it to the oven.

4. Bake until the crust is just beginning to turn golden and the mozzarella is melted, five to six minutes. Crack two of the eggs on top of the pizza, season the eggs with a pinch of salt, and bake until the crust is golden and the egg whites are just set, seven to eight minutes more. Meanwhile, prepare a second pizza with the remaining dough and toppings. (You will have leftover tomato puree.)

5. Remove the first pizza from the oven and slide it onto a chopping board. Brush the edges of the crust of the finished pizza with a little olive oil. Top with a sprinkling of Parm and a little grated lemon zest, basil, or red chilli flakes or cracked pepper, if desired. Bake the second pizza while you’re enjoying the first. When the second one is ready, sprinkle with the toppings and serve.

(Paul Brissman/PA)

Let’s Do Dinner by Antoni Porowski, photography by Paul Brissman, is published by Bluebird, priced £22.