Aubergine and goat’s cheese burger stacks recipe
Rukmini Iyer’s mother helped test all of her recipes for The Green Barbecue, and her favourite dishes are “any of the ones with cheese”.
This recipe for aubergine and goat’s cheese burger stacks is the perfect mix of creamy, herby sweet and charred – and they barely take any time at all.
Iyer recommends putting them on a hot grill because it’s something you “just want a really quick char on the outside, and that’s actually fine”.
Aubergine and goat’s cheese burger stacks with honey and thyme
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
2 large, evenly sized aubergines2 x 100g rind-on goat’s cheese wheelsA handful of fresh lemon thyme sprigsOlive oil, for brushingSea salt flakesFreshly ground black pepperRunny honeyCrusty bread rolls, to serve
Method:
1. Cut the aubergines into 1cm slices, and the goat’s cheese into very thin rounds. Sandwich each piece of goat’s cheese between two similarly sized slices of aubergine, along with a sprig of thyme. Brush both sides of the aubergine with oil and add a tiny pinch of sea salt flakes and black pepper.
2. Once your barbecue is ready, place the aubergine stacks on the grill and cook for 10–15 minutes per side, until the aubergine is cooked through and the cheese has melted. You can flip them every five to six minutes or so and give them a brush with olive oil.
3. Transfer to a serving platter, drizzle with honey, scatter over the remaining thyme, and serve with crusty rolls on the side.
The Green Barbecue: Vegan & Vegetarian Recipes To Cook Outdoors & In by Rukmini Iyer, photography by David Loftus, is published by Square Peg, priced £17.99. Available now.