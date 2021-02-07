Aubergine fritters recipe with hoisin dip
“My juicy and crispy aubergine fritters make a perfect late-night snack,” says Cantonese cookery guru Kwoklyn Wan.
“Curl up on the sofa, pop on your favourite film and scoff away – sounds like heaven to me!”
Ingredients:(serves 2 – 4)
180g plain flour¼tsp baking powder600ml sparkling water1 large auberginecut into 5mm slices4tbsp hoisin sauce500ml vegetable oil½tsp salt
Method:1. Pour the oil into a large saucepan and heat to 175°C (350°F).
2. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the sparkling water and use a fork to mix together. It is perfectly fine to have small lumps of flour in your mixture; it’s more important not to overwork the mixture as this will build up the gluten in the flour and make your batter doughy.
3. One slice at a time, dip the aubergine into the batter and then carefully lower into the oil. Fry in small batches for three to five minutes, turning occasionally for even cooking and colour. Drain on kitchen paper and serve hot with hoisin sauce for dipping.
Chinese Takeaway In 5 by Kwoklyn Wan, photography by Sam Folan, is published by Quadrille, priced £15.