Back to daily food shopping? Here’s how to get out of the habit

Online food shopping became a thing during lockdown. We switched shelf-bought sarnies for homemade, cooked along to celeb Instagram lives (when we weren’t ordering takeout), and got into the habit of doing a big shop once a week.

For some, the enforced change to shopping habits made our bank balances a little healthier, and some might say they felt more slimline themselves too.

However, according to the new Waitrose Food & Drink report, the number of people buying food on a daily basis has doubled in a year as we’ve fallen back in love with browsing the aisles for inspiration.

It isn’t necessarily a good thing. Especially when three-quarters of those surveyed said they’re trying harder not to waste food this year, while 77% are concerned about the amount of plastic in their grocery packaging.

Here’s what to know to shop well and wisely…

‘Mood shopping’ can be more expensive

Your eyes can be bigger than your tummy, so it’s easy to end up buying all the accompaniments with your meal deal or falling for the 2-4-1 offer, spending twice the amount and then getting home and realising things are going to go to waste because you’ve overbought and overspent.

A weekly shop means you’re in control at the check-out

How often do you aimlessly look at the shelf and pop another bottle of olive oil in your basket ‘just in case,’ bag another box of builder’s tea, some avocados, and chocolate biscuits, only to discover you’ve doubled up on everything when you get home, and err, there’s not much to actually eat.

You can reduce your carbon footprint by just visiting the shops once a week

We all want to do our bit for the planet, so think twice before you drive to the shops. It will save on fuel and reduce the temptation to leave that re-useable plastic bag behind, if you cycle, walk or catch public transport instead.

Planned meals can boost health and reduce last minute meal stress

Thinking about what to have for dinner in advance not only takes the stress out of ‘what’s for dinner tonight,’ but makes it easier to factor in your five-a-day and nutritional needs ahead of time.

Shopping daily is poor time management

You can’t complain life’s too busy and there’s no time to think if you then go and waste valuable time staring at supermarket shelves every day – all those trips do add up!