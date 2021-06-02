Banana chocolate muffins recipe
“If you are looking for a quick, no-faff, healthy baked treat, these could be your answer,” says Bake Off’s David Atherton. “The building blocks for these cakes are not just butter and sugar, but banana, sweet potato, yogurt, olive oil and cooked quinoa.”
David Atherton’s banana chocolate muffins
Ingredients:(makes 10)
100g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped into chunks130g plain (all-purpose) flour30g cocoa powder100g soft brown sugar2tsp baking powder1 very ripe banana, chopped30g natural yogurt50ml light olive oil1 large egg1tsp vanilla extract100g cooked quinoa50g finely grated sweet potatoRunny honey, to glaze (optional)
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C fan (220°C/425°F/gas mark 7). Prepare a muffin tray either by greasing or filling 10 holes with paper cases.
2. Add the chocolate to a mixing bowl with the flour, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, and toss together. Blend the banana, yogurt, oil, egg, vanilla and quinoa until smooth, then add to a bowl with the sweet potato. Combine the wet and dry ingredients with a wooden spoon until just mixed, then divide between the paper cases or muffin tin holes.
3. Bake for five minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 150°C fan (170°C/325°F/gas mark 3) and bake for a further 12-15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. If you like, glaze the tops with honey while they’re still a little warm. Best eaten fresh but stored in an airtight container will last for up to five days.
Good To Eat by David Atherton, photography by Ant Duncan, is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25.