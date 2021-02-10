For anyone experimenting with a plant-based diet, but missing their normal meaty meals, jackfruit could be a saving grace.

In Omari McQueen’s recipe, slow-cooked jackfruit soaks up all the barbecue flavours and has a texture similar to pulled pork – so you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything.

Barbecue jackfruit recipe

Ingredients:(Serves four)

400g tin jackfruit, drained1tbsp olive oil1 onion, chopped2 garlic cloves, crushed1tsp dried thyme1tsp jerk spice mix4tbsp of your favourite barbecue sauce200ml tin chopped tomatoes2tsp white wine vinegarSalt and black pepper

Method:

1. Remove the seeds from the tinned jackfruit and cut any large pieces in half.

2. Heat the oil in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook, stirring often, for five minutes until softened. Add the crushed garlic and cook for another one minute.

3. Add the thyme and jerk spice mix, then stir in the jackfruit, barbecue sauce, chopped tomatoes, vinegar and 150ml water. When the sauce starts to bubble, turn the heat to low, cover with a lid, and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir the sauce every now and then to stop it sticking to the bottom of the pan.

4. Take the lid off and cook for another five minutes until the sauce has reduced and thickened.

5. Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°FC/Gas 7. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

6. Spoon the jackfruit onto the lined baking tray. Now the fun bit! Using two forks, pull the jackfruit into strips, so it looks shredded. Add a splash of water to the sauce in the pan and spoon it over the shredded jackfruit until coated. Place in the oven for 15 minutes until starting to crisp at the edges.

7. I like to spoon the jackfruit on top of tortillas, with any spare sauce, and top with chopped avocado, tomato, coleslaw and some fresh coriander. A spoonful of dairy-free creme fraiche and salsa is great too.

Omari McQueen’s Best Bites Cookbook by Omari McQueen, photography by Xavier Buendia, is published by Scholastic UK, priced £12.99. Available now.