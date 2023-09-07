Liverpool boasts an array of splendid restaurants, street food markets, and cafés catering to diverse tastes and dietary needs. BBC Good Food's Tony Naylor, having sampled various venues across the city, shares his favourite spaces ranging from high-end dining establishments to affordable eateries ideal for family outings. Top picks include The Art School Restaurant and Bundobust among others, offering an essential guide to Liverpool's culinary scene.

Camerons, previously known as The Carnarvon, in Glasgow, is set to reopen on 8th September with £220,000 worth of renovations. The pub, part of the Admiral Taverns' Proper Pubs division, has been completely transformed by operator Reiss Williamson. The refurbishment includes a new bar area, furniture, flooring, as well as exterior seating, lighting and signage. For the opening, the pub will host live music and plans to become a social hub with a regular entertainment schedule, charity fundraising events and support for local initiatives. Williamson aims to establish Camerons as a vital part of the Glasgow community.

Whether you're recovering from late-night revelry or merely seeking a proper start to your day, we've compiled a list of Glasgow's best breakfast spots. The debate over Scottish vs English full breakfast dissipates when square sausage, potato scones and sometimes haggis come into play. For those with a hearty appetite and are willing to dive into a rich fry up, we assure you some splendid recommendations.

Liverpool boasts a variety of Grade II-listed pubs, brimming with history and character. Many of these city-centre pubs have been recognised by Historic England for their significance, with one gaining elevated Grade I-listed status in 2020. CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has also identified most of these taverns as having interiors of national historic interest, with many featuring on their recommended list. A host of these pubs have experienced tasteful restorations and renovations over the past year.

Liverpool eatery PICNIC has been crowned North West champion in the Uber Eats' Restaurant Awards 2023. Known for its healthier fast food selections, PICNIC also plans to open a second outlet in West Derby Village. The award-winning restaurant will now compete nationally with nine other regional winners for a £100,000 investment. The diverse awards, which span 35 towns and cities, honour the top eateries in each region. The overall victor will be announced in October, following a London judging day featuring industry expert judges including Prue Leith, Monica Galetti, and Matthew Price.

This month, we honour Glasgow's culinary scene. Despite recent hardships, local hospitality thrives, demonstrating innovation and creative vitality. We present a roundup of the top 50 food and drink items in Glasgow, offering a glimpse into the city's dynamic culinary trends, remarkable flavours and inventive beverages. Consider this a call to explore Glasgow's most intriguing restaurants, bars, and cafes.

South London Mexican takeaway, Brorritos, has been selected as a finalist in the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year competition. The Eltham-based eatery, deemed the best in London, will compete against regional finalists for a prize of £200,000, shared among the competitors. A panel of experts, including Prue Leith and Monica Galetti, judged the entries. If crowned Restaurant of the Year, Brorritos stands to win £100,000 for business investment. Other categories include Female Chef of the Year, Sustainable Restaurant of the Year, Health-focused Restaurant of the Year and Community/Social Impact Restaurant of the Year.

Glasgow's culinary landscape is thriving with a host of new cafes and restaurants debuting in the city. Be sure to savour the delicious offerings this September, from tempting coffees to mouth-watering burgers. Here are six of the finest eateries to explore presently in Glasgow.

The esteemed Michelin Guide 2023 listings now feature Liverpool's newest entry, Andrew Sheridan's restaurant '8', lauded for its 'bold and distinct flavours'. The guide also noted local eatery sō–lō, which received its initial Michelin star this year, and newcomer Belzan. Conversely, Fraiche and LERPWL have been removed following closures. Three restaurants in the Liverpool vicinity now hold a Michelin star, including Tim Allen's sō–lō, The Barn, and Moor Hall.

