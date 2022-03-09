Benjamina Ebuehi’s banana, tahini and rum cake recipe

“This banana cake feels very grown-up, and is perfect for when you’re feeling a little fancy,” says Benjamina Ebuehi, author of A Good Day To Bake.

“It’s spiked with dark rum and a generous glug of tahini for a more savoury, nutty profile, but is still just as easy to make as any other banana bread. All you need is a couple of bowls and a wooden spoon.”

Banana, tahini and rum cake recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 8-10)

For the cake:2 eggs100g light brown sugar100g dark brown sugar75g tahini300g bananas3tbsp dark rum150g plain flour100g wholemeal rye flour2tsp baking powder¼tsp bicarbonate of soda½tsp ground cinnamonPinch of saltWalnuts, to decorate

For the glaze:60g icing sugar½tbsp dark rum½tsp tahini1tsp vanilla bean paste

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line the base of a 20 centimetre springform or loose-bottomed cake pan.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and sugars together for a minute or so until combined and just a little bit paler. Mix in the tahini. In a separate bowl, mash the bananas with the rum. Add the bananas to your egg mixture and stir to combine. Add both the flours, the baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, cinnamon and salt. Stir until just combined.

3. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for about 40–45 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Leave to cool a little in the pan while you make the glaze.

4. To make the glaze, mix together all of the glaze ingredients until smooth and you have a pourable consistency. If it is too thick, add a teaspoon of water at a time to loosen.

5. Pour the glaze over the warm cake and let it set for 10 minutes before turning the cake out onto a serving plate. Top with walnuts to decorate and let it cool completely before serving.

A Good Day To Bake: Simple Baking Recipes For Every Mood by Benjamina Ebuehi is published by Quadrille on March 17, priced £22. Photography by Laura Edwards.