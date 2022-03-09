Benjamina Ebuehi’s plantain and fennel quiche recipe

“My love for plantain is endless. It’s a staple in our kitchen and as soon as the skin develops enough black spots to show its ripeness, it doesn’t hang around very long,” says Benjamina Ebuehi, who rose to fame on The Great British Bake Off.

“Soft and sweet, the fried plantains sit among the aniseed-scented fennel in the custardy filling, making an unexpected but delicious pairing.”

Plantain and fennel quiche recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 6)

For the pastry:200g plain flour, plus extra for dusting120g unsalted butter½tsp fine sea salt1 egg yolk2–4tbsp cold water

For the filling:2 eggs275ml double cream1 large ripe plantain1 red onion1 fennel bulb2tbsp olive oil1 garlic clove, minced/grated2 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves picked, plus extra to garnish50g Gruyere cheese, gratedSea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Start by making the pastry. Pulse the flour, butter and salt in a food processor until fine. Alternatively, rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips if making by hand. Add the egg yolk and two tablespoons of the cold water. Pulse or stir until the pastry starts to clump together. Add more water, a tablespoon at a time, if the pastry is too dry.

2. Turn the dough out onto a clean surface and give it a couple of quick, light kneads to bring it together. Flatten it into a thick disc, wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for one to two hours, or until firm.

3. Once chilled, roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to about five millimetres thick. Get six 10cm round tart pans ready– there’s no need to grease them. Cut out six pastry circles slightly larger than your tart pans and press them into the pans, leaving a little pastry overhanging the sides. You may need to re-roll the pastry to get all six circles. Prick the bases with a fork, and line the cases with pieces of scrunched-up baking paper. Fill with baking beans or uncooked rice, then chill the pastry for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 190°C.

4. Bake the tart cases for 20 minutes before carefully removing the baking beans and paper. Place them back in the oven and bake for a further seven to 10 minutes, or until the pastry is golden. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

5. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Whisk together the eggs and cream along with a big pinch of salt. Set aside. Peel and slice the plantain into rounds five millimetres thick. Finely chop the onion. Trim off the fennel fronds, cut the fennel bulb in half and then thinly slice.

6. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, add the plantain and fry, turning a few times until golden brown. Remove from the pan and set aside. Using the same pan, fry the onions and fennel for eight to 10 minutes until the fennel is soft and translucent. Stir in the grated garlic and thyme leaves and fry for another minute. Season with salt and pepper before removing from the heat.

7. When you’re ready to assemble, sprinkle a little of the grated Gruyere on the base of the pastry cases. Split the fennel and onion mixture evenly among the tarts and top with a few slices of the fried plantain. Add a little more cheese on top, along with some more thyme. Pour the egg and cream mixture into the cases, filling to the top.

8. Bake the quiches for 18–22 minutes until the eggs are set with a little wobble in the middle. Remove from the oven and let cool for 20 minutes before serving a little warm.

A Good Day To Bake: Simple Baking Recipes For Every Mood by Benjamina Ebuehi is published by Quadrille on March 17, priced £22. Photography by Laura Edwards.