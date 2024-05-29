Benny Blanco’s burrata and caprese salad recipe
“If you don’t feel like roasting your own peppers, buy the best jarred peppers you can and you’ll be able to make this salad in two seconds,” says songwriter Benny Blanco of his caprese salad recipe.
“Be sure to add the truffle oil. I promise you it’s worth it. It’s the best dressing I’ve ever had in my life. You’ll want to lick the platter when the salad is gone.”
Caprese with roasted pepper and burrata
Ingredients:(Serves 8)
2 red or orange bell peppers, seeded and halvedOlive oilKosher salt and freshly ground black pepper2tsps Dijon mustard¼ cup balsamic vinegar1tsp honey2tbsp mayonnaise½tsp truffle oil1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved2 (6- to 8-ounce) balls burrata or fresh mozzarella, tornFresh basil leaves, for garnish
Method:
1. Preheat your broiler with the rack in the upper third of the oven. Place the peppers, skin side up, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with a bit of oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil until well charred. Place in a bowl and cover with plastic. Let steam for about 10 to 20 minutes until softened and cool enough to handle. Discard the skin by rubbing it with a paper towel. You don’t have to remove the skin, but it feels a little bit better to eat if you do. Slice into strips and set aside.
2. In a small bowl, combine the Dijon, balsamic, honey, mayo, and truffle oil. Whisk until well combined. Spread on the bottom of a plate or platter.
3. Build the salad on top of the dressing, sprinkling the peppers and tomatoes to fill the plate. Nestle the torn burrata into the veggies. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with basil leaves.
Open Wide: A Cookbook For Friends by Benny Blanco is published by Dey Street Books, priced £25. Photography by Johnny Miller. Available now.
