Best places for a Chinese in Liverpool, plus other top foody tips

TikTok has recently stirred a debate surrounding the concept of 'British' Chinese food, but the popularity of dishes like Chow Mein and spring rolls remain strong. Liverpool, home to one of Europe's oldest Chinese communities, boasts numerous Chinese restaurants and takeaways. The best places to enjoy a Chinese meal have been ranked using Google Reviews and Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings, with each establishment having a minimum of 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google. Please note that some highly-rated restaurants awaiting food hygiene inspections or without available ratings have not been included.

Millions of travellers prioritise cuisine over culture and landmarks when choosing holiday destinations, reveals a study conducted for Tesco. The research also ranked the top 20 European cuisines that draw food enthusiasts, with Italian cuisine ranked first. In Liverpool, one can savour authentic Italian dishes without travelling to Italy. LiverpoolWorld has curated a list of the best Italian restaurants in the city, using Google Reviews and Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings. These highly-rated establishments offer exceptional antipasti, insalate, pasta, and pizza for all to enjoy.

Beer Day Britain, celebrated annually on 15 June since 2015, honours the nation's love for a pint. Supported by the British Beer and Pub Association, the Society of Independent Brewers, and the Campaign for Real Ale, this day is best enjoyed in a traditional pub. Despite many pubs closing or undergoing refurbishments, some longstanding establishments still retain their historic charm and offer cask ales. These pubs, cherished by people of all ages, provide an authentic way to commemorate this special day.

Many residents in North Tyneside, Whitley Bay, and Tynemouth enjoy an array of entertainment, food, and drink options in the region. With its stunning coastline and numerous fantastic dining choices ranging from Indian to Italian cuisine, these towns boast the best restaurants, ranked by average review scores from Google reviews provided by customers. Restaurants must have over 20 reviews to qualify.

Indulge in delicious Indian cuisine at the finest restaurants in Liverpool. Using Google Reviews and Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings, the top establishments are identified with a minimum of 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or higher. Explore this list of best Indian restaurants and takeaways, arranged in alphabetical order. Note that some highly-rated venues awaiting food hygiene inspections are not included. Enjoy your naan and jalfrezi cravings at these exceptional eateries.

The English Curry Awards 2023 shortlist has been revealed, featuring numerous Birmingham eateries. The winners will be announced on 14 August at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre. Now in its 12th year, the awards recognise the talent and dedication behind curry restaurants. The public has selected the finalists, who have shown commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity. Categories include Curry Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, and Chef of the Year. The English Curry Awards aim to celebrate the curry industry's impact on England's culinary scene and acknowledge significant contributions to the sector.

The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023 has announced its finalists, honouring the finest dining establishments and culinary talent in Scotland. The public voted on various categories, considering factors such as food quality, service, and ambiance. The awards celebrate the best restaurants and chefs, showcasing the diversity and quality of Scottish cuisine. With 32 categories featuring Glasgow entries, the awards highlight the range of dining options in Scotland, including Mediterranean, Japanese, Nepalese, and Mexican restaurants. The winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Glasgow later this year.

The Glasgow Sub Crawl is a beloved tradition involving 15 stops and 15 drinks at various pubs throughout the city. This pub crawl takes participants on a journey through Glasgow's history, as they visit well-established bars and delight in the cultural experiences each has to offer. Ranging from traditional Irish pubs to unique music venues, from riverside establishments to bars housed in historic tenements, these stops provide a taste of Glasgow's character while challenging the stamina and endurance of even the hardiest of drinkers.

For years, Glaswegians have debated the best kebab spot in the city. Now, the Shawarma Police, an expert on all things Shawarma in Glasgow, has put an end to the controversy. Having observed the city's kebab scene for two decades, the London-born kebab connoisseur has ranked the best kebabs in Glasgow to save locals from poor-quality late-night choices. Detailed reviews of each kebab shop can be found on the Shawarma Police website, as well as live updates on Glasgow's kebab culture through their Facebook page.

Enjoy a bottomless brunch with friends at these top spots in Newcastle: Turtle Bay for Caribbean cuisine and cocktails; Banyan for a delicious breakfast hash; No.28 for pasta and Prosecco; Alchemist for classic breakfast foods; Jam Jar for eggs, French toast, and mimosas; Las Iguanas for Latin American cuisine; Slug and Lettuce for classic breakfast dishes; Sohe for Asian cuisine; Revolution for a fry-up; Purple Peacock for an 'Instagram-able' brunch; The Old George Inn for a classic pub atmosphere; The Hudson for platters and cocktails; Pitcher and Piano for beautiful views of Quayside; Cog and Wheel for a mix of classic and unique brunch dishes; Revolucion de Cuba for Cuban-inspired brunch; and Point Blank for a hands-on pizza experience. Prices and menu options vary, so check their websites for details.