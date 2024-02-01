Better than flowers: The best rosé wines to treat someone to this Valentine’s Day

When romance is on the cards, you’re feeling amorous and wondering how to ‘wine-up’ Wednesday with Valentine’s Day falling mid-week… rosé wines rock around the clock.

After all, we all love to drink with our eyes and those seductive lipstick hues have the edge when you want to make your mark – and pop the cork on something special.

To ‘think pink’ and raise a glass to Galentine’s or Valentine’s celebrations, these English and French fizzes live up to expectation…

1. Sparkling Love By Léoube Rosé NV, France, £30, Daylesford

One for Provençal pink fans, we’re love-struck over these fragrant bubbles with hearts adorning the bottle. Fresh and gently fruity with hints of pomegranate, pink grapefruit and ripe berries, it’s flowing with girly charm. A label to love, the bottle can also be adorned with a candle or single rose after the precious last sip.

2. Champagne Ayala Rosé Majeur, Brut NV, France, £39.50, Tanners

A first-class champagne, Ayala is cited as Bollinger’s little sister in wine circles (it’s owned by prestigious Champagne Bollinger), and very keenly priced when you consider its finesse and elegance. Super-delicious with pristine summer fruit aromas, nuances of soft spice, a fresh, raspberry palate with lovely depth, balanced acidity and stylish finish.

3. Chapel Down Rosé Brut NV, England, Bottle Personalisation £42 without gift box (£45 with), plus shipping

Looking to enhance the chime of champagne coupes? Chapel Down has nailed it this Valentine’s with their personalised messaging at the collar of the bottle to play cupid. With three lines of text and maximum of 15 characters per line (including spacing), romantic messages are hard to resist. Not to mention this brilliant example of an award-winning English rosé to steal someone’s heart. Expect aromas of redcurrant, strawberry and rosehip in this splendid spray.

4. Hattingley Valley Valentine’s Rosé 2020, England, £45

Another English sparkle to capture your heart with its persuasive aromatics of strawberries and raspberries, delectable equilibrium of fresh berry fruits, zippy hints of pink grapefruit, layered, fruity palate and crisp finish… and a romantic heart-shaped label to boot. What’s not to love?

5. Champagne Gosset Petite Douceur Rosé NV, France, £58 (was £68), Ocado

When you want to switch it up a notch and you’re in the mood for a touch of sweetness, Gosset have you backed with their extraordinarily enticing off-dry rosé. Blossomy aromas lead to a rich, complex palate of ripe, red fruits coupled with citrusy flavours, subtle, sweetish pastry notes and balanced acidity keeping everything on point with a long, lingering finish… this one’s a real charmer.

6. Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Champagne Petal Robe Edition NV, £80, The Champagne Company

A top-tier rosé champagne, Laurent-Perrier have dressed their finest rosé bubbles in a stylish floral cage – a wonderful keepsake which can be re-used for future bottles – for a little more ooh la la, when raising a glass to one of the most important dates in the calendar. Fresh and elegant with a delicate mousse, playful wild cherry, raspberry and redcurrant flavours, delicious depth, freshness and lingering finish, it’s a rosé champagne lover’s wine. Santé!