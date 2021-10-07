Big Zuu on his ultimate hangover cure, a love of cereal and ‘burger dumplings’

Big Zuu – born Zuhair Hassan – has gone from grilling in Nando’s, to sharing his recipes with the world, first on his Dave show, Big Zuu’s Big Eats, and now via his debut cookbook of the same name.

The 26-year-old from London, and self-styled ‘Roux Lord’ (who does make an excellent roux) goes big on flavour and fun when it comes to his recipes. We quizzed him on the food that makes him who he is…

Your death row meal is… Fufu okra soup.

The one dish you still can’t cook is… mushrooms because I don’t eat them.

Your favourite store cupboard essential is definitely… Maggi Cube.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… wooden spoon – ‘cause that is how you make the roux.

[xdelx]

Your favourite late-night snack is… cereal. I love, love, love, love a bit of granola with dried fruit, the strawberry one. You know Crunchy Crisp? That one.

You like your eggs… I’m not gonna lie. I don’t mind them sunny side up still.

The ultimate childhood dinner you always remember is… It used to be this macaroni cheese that my mum would get from Lidl, in a can.

Your takeout of choice tends to be… Probably Chinese.

What did you eat last night? I had Chicken Kitchen, so it’s like a burger, but in a dumpling. Which is outrageous.

To cure a hangover your go-to is… toast, toast. A lot of toast. Thick slices of toast with butter and jam and you’re back in the game.

You just can’t stomach… I’m not a fan of cucumbers and mushrooms. I’m sorry. You asked me!

Undated Handout Photo of Big Zuu’s Big Eats by Big Zuu (Ebury Press, £22). See PA Feature FOOD Big Zuu. Picture credit should read: Ellis Parrinder/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Big Zuu.

Big Zuu’s Big Eats by Big Zuu is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.