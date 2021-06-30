Big Zuu’s big bang broccoli recipe
“You know anything that’s called ‘Big Bang’ is going to be peng,” says telly presenter and rapper Big Zuu. “I love broccoli, but when it’s deep-fried and covered in sauce with extra sprinkles around the side, I sometimes feel myself becoming the broccoli. Love you, brocc.”
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
1.5l vegetable oil, for deep-frying (if using a saucepan; if using a deep-fat fryer follow manufacturer’s instructions for oil)2 large eggs, beaten½tsp Chinese five spice60g cornflour100g broccoli or tenderstem florets60g panko breadcrumbsFlaky sea salt
For the dipping sauce:
100g mayonnaise1tbsp hoisin sauce1tsp crispy chilli oil1tbsp sriracha
To garnish:
2 spring onions, sliced1 red chilli, sliced
Method:
1. Preheat the oil in a deep-fat fryer to 180°C or heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a medium–high heat to 180°C.
2. Mix all the dipping sauce ingredients together in a bowl and set aside.
3. Beat the eggs, five spice and two-thirds of the cornflour together to form a smooth batter. Season with a pinch of salt.
4. When the oil is hot, working in batches, first toss the broccoli in the remaining cornflour, then coat in the batter and then toss in the breadcrumbs to lightly coat. Carefully place in the oil. Fry for one minute, turning if necessary, until the breadcrumbs are golden.
5. Remove from the oil and drain on kitchen paper.
6. Season with flaky sea salt, garnish with the spring onions and chilli and serve with the dipping sauce.
Big Zuu’s Big Eats by Big Zuu is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.