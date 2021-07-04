“I don’t think it gets greater than taking classic snacks and combining them with other classic snacks,” says rapper and foodie Big Zuu.

“I’ve always wondered how far can we take PBJ. Well, my friend, we’ve taken it to the next level. That jam on the peanut butter cheesecake is basically mouth heaven.”

Big Zuu’s PBJ cheesecake recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 6-8)

Vegetable oil, for greasing150g digestive biscuits75g butter, melted½tsp salt170g smooth peanut butter225g cream cheese100g caster sugar2tsp vanilla extract225ml double cream40g icing sugar, sifted60g frozen raspberries100g seedless raspberry jam40g salted peanuts, crushed

Method:

1. Grease a 20cm springform tin with vegetable oil. To make the base, put the biscuits in a plastic food bag and crush to a fine crumb using a rolling pin or pulse in a food processor until crumbly, then stir in the melted butter and salt to make a sandy mixture.

2. Using a spoon, press this into the bottom of the tin to make a smooth, even base. Chill in the freezer while you make the filling.

3. Using a stand mixer or hand whisk, combine the peanut butter, cream cheese, caster sugar and vanilla until smooth and well mixed. In a separate bowl, lightly whip the cream and icing sugar together until very softly whipped, then fold into the cream cheese mixture and mix until well combined.

4. Spoon the filling into the tin and spread over the base to make a smooth, even layer. Chill for four to six hours in the fridge.

5. To make the jam drizzle, heat together the frozen raspberries and jam in a saucepan over a medium heat. Bring to the boil and cook for five minutes or so until thickened, then remove from the heat and cool completely in a bowl.

6. When you are ready to serve, remove the cheesecake from the tin, drizzle over the jam drizzle and sprinkle with the peanuts.

Big Zuu’s Big Eats by Big Zuu is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.