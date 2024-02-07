Big Zuu’s Swedish cinnamon bun recipe
Craving cinnamon buns but can’t be bothered with the faff of making and proving your dough?
Big Zuu has a handy hack for this – and all it requires is shop-bought croissant dough and you’re off to the races.
Swedish cinnamon buns
Ingredients:(Makes 6)
60g caster sugar1tbsp ground cinnamon½tsp ground cardamomPinch of salt350g roll ready-made chilled croissant dough3tbsp golden syrup2tbsp pearl sugar
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C/180˚C fan/Gas 6. Grease a six-hole deep muffin tin lightly with vegetable oil.
2. Mix the caster sugar with the cinnamon, cardamom and salt in a bowl and set aside.
3. Unroll the croissant dough and remove the pieces on either end so you have four triangles in a rectangular sheet.
4. Scatter the spiced sugar evenly over the sheet of dough, then roll up the short end to form a thick log. Trim the uneven edges off, then cut into six even pieces. Place the rolls carefully in the muffin tin and bake for 20 minutes until risen and golden.
5. Take the buns out of the oven and carefully remove them from the muffin tin while still hot to prevent sticking.
6. Heat the golden syrup in a pan over a gentle heat and brush over the buns to glaze them. Sprinkle with the pearl sugar and serve still warm.
Big Zuu’s Big Eats by Big Zuu is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now
