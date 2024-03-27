Bluey-inspired BBQ chicken with crispy potatoes recipe

Kids will want to get involved in the kitchen if you’re making this Bluey-inspired BBQ chicken dish.

If little ones aren’t overly adventurous with food, leave out the smoky butter and sliced spring onion and add plain butter instead.

Heeler-style BBQ chicken with crispy potatoes and pepper and corn salad

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

2 pieces of British chicken breast15ml Henderson’s Relish150g canned sweetcorn1tsp ground smoked paprika1 red pepper1 spring onion30ml tomato ketchup16g tomato paste1 white potato

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C (fan)/gas 7, then take your chicken out of the fridge, open the packet and let it air. Chop your potatoes into small bite-sized pieces, then deseed your pepper (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and dice finely. Trim, then slice your spring onion and drain your sweetcorn.

2. Combine your tomato ketchup, tomato paste, Henderson’s Relish, most of your ground smoked paprika (you’ll use the rest later!) and two teaspoons of sugar in a bowl. Add 140 millilitres cold water and a pinch of salt and give everything a good mix up – this is your BBQ sauce.

3. Add the chopped potatoes to a baking tray (or two!) with a drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Give everything a good mix up and put the tray in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden and crisp.

4. Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of olive oil over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add your chicken breast portions and cook for three minutes on each side or until golden.

5. Once the chicken has browned, remove the pan from the heat and add the BBQ sauce. Return the pan to a medium heat, cover with a lid and cook for a further 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through (no pink meat!) – this is your Heeler-style BBQ chicken.

6. Meanwhile, heat a pot over a medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Once hot, add the diced pepper with a pinch of salt and cook for six to seven or until softened (add a splash of water if the pot is looking a little dry!) Once softened, add the drained sweetcorn to the pan and cook for a further one to two minutes or until the sweetcorn is warmed through – this is your pepper and corn salad.

7. Add a knob of butter to a bowl with the remaining ground smoked paprika. Add the bowl to the microwave for 20 seconds or until the butter has completely melted – this is your smoky butter.

8. Serve the Heeler-style BBQ chicken with the pepper and corn salad and crispy potatoes to the side. Top the salad with the sliced spring onion and smoky butter.

Gousto ambassador, comedian and Bluey-superfan, Katherine Ryan, is celebrating the launch of Gousto’s Bluey’s Family Dinner range in partnership with BBC Studios.