Bluey-inspired fish goujons recipe

This is fish and chips – but not as you know it.

Not only is it inspired by beloved BBC TV show character Bluey, it’s all made at home – and everything’s baked, not fried, making for a much healthier meal for the family.

Bluey’s fish goujons with mixed fries and curry ketchup

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

15ml Henderson’s Relish2 basa fillets160g blanched peas½tbsp curry powder1tsp ground paprika60g panko breadcrumbs1 sweet potato30ml tomato ketchup1 white potato

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C (fan)/gas 7. Peel and cut your potato and sweet potato into fries – these are your mixed fries.

2. Add the mixed fries to a large baking tray (or two!) with a drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and give everything a good mix up. Put the tray in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the fries are tender and starting to crisp.

3. Meanwhile, slice your basa fillets in half lengthways. Slice each half into two pieces (roughly the size and shape of fish fingers) so that you are left with four basa strips per person.

4. Add a handful of flour to a plate and a splash of milk to a bowl. Add your panko breadcrumbs to another plate with your ground paprika, a generous drizzle of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt. Coat the basa strips in the flour, tap off any excess, then add it into the milk and finally press it into the breadcrumbs firmly to evenly coat all over.

5. Add the breaded basa strips to a separate baking paper-lined baking tray (or two!) and put the tray in the oven for 12-15 min or until golden and cooked through – these are your fish goujons. Tip: Your fish is cooked once it turns opaque and flakes easily. Boil a kettle.

6. Whilst everything is cooking, combine your tomato ketchup in a bowl with your curry powder, Henderson’s Relish and a pinch of salt – this is your curry ketchup.

7. Once everything is almost ready, add your blanched peas to a pot, cover them with boiled water and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cook for one min or until they’re warmed through, then drain and return to the pot with a knob of butter.

8. Serve Bluey’s fish goujons with the mixed fries, peas and curry ketchup to the side. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt and pepper if needed.

Gousto ambassador, comedian and Bluey-superfan, Katherine Ryan, is celebrating the launch of Gousto’s Bluey’s Family Dinner range in partnership with BBC Studios.