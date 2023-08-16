Bosh!’s chorizo bangers with butterbean mash recipe

“Spanish-style bangers and mash that everyone will love,” say Henry Firth and Ian Theasby from Bosh!

“Good bangers deserve great accompaniments and with this recipe that’s exactly what you get. Thick, aromatic gravy spiced with saffron and harissa, served with creamy, paprika mash and a lovely selection of lemony red peppers and olives – we guarantee every bite will be different from the next.”

Chorizo bangers with butterbean mash

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

1 x 216g pack plant-based chorizo sausages

For the gravy:Pinch of saffron threads2 veggie stock cubes500ml boiling water, plus a splash more when needed4 red onions3 garlic clovesDrizzle of olive oilPinch of sea salt1tsp paprika½-1tsp light brown sugar2tsp rose harissa paste1tbsp tomato puree1tbsp red wine vinegarSea salt

For the mash:1 onion2 garlic clovesDrizzle of olive oil2 x 400g tins butterbeans2tsp smoked paprika50g plant-based butter175ml plant-based cream, plus extra if needed2tbsp nooch (nutritional yeast)1tsp rose harissa paste1 lemonSea salt

For the peppers:1 red pepper1 yellow pepperHandful of pitted black olivesDrizzle of olive oil½ lemonSea salt (optional)

For the top:Handful of parsleyBlack pepper

Method:

1. Make the gravy. Mix the saffron and stock cubes with the boiling water until dissolved. Peel and finely dice two of the onions, peel and slice the remaining two. Peel and dice the garlic. Place a large frying pan over a medium heat and add the drizzle of olive oil. Once warm, add all of the onions, the garlic and a pinch of salt. Mix well and cook for about 10 minutes, or until the onions soften. Mix through the paprika and cook for another couple of seconds before pouring in the stock and adding the sugar, harissa paste, tomato puree and red wine vinegar. Reduce the heat and simmer the gravy for at least 30 minutes, adding a dash of water if the mixture ever feels like it’s becoming too thick.

2. Make the mash. Peel and slice the onion, peel and dice the garlic. Place a large frying pan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Once warm, add the sliced onion, garlic and a pinch of salt, mix well and cook for 10 minutes until the onion begins to soften. Drain the butterbeans and add to the pan along with the paprika. Mix well and cook for 10 minutes, or until the butterbeans begin to break down. At this point, add the butter, plant-based cream, nooch and harissa paste. Halve the lemon and squeeze in the juice of both halves, catching any pips in your free hand. Use a hand blender or potato masher (or spoon the mixture into a blender) and blend until the mixture comes together to create a really smooth mash.

3. Cook the peppers. Halve, core and thinly slice the peppers and halve the olives. Place a large frying pan over a medium heat (you can transfer the gravy to a jug and use the pan for the peppers) and add the olive oil. Add the sliced peppers and olives and cook for 10 minutes, or until they begin to soften. Squeeze in some lemon juice, catching any pips in your free hand, and season if needed.

4. Cook the sausages. Cook the sausages according to the instructions on the packet.

5. Time to serve. Divide the mash among plates and top with the sausages. Spoon on the red peppers and top the whole thing with a good amount of gravy. Chop the parsley and sprinkle on top, as well as some black pepper.

BOSH! Meat: Over 100 Outrageously Tasty Recipes by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available August 17.