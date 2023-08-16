Bosh!’s crispy Korean-style ‘chicken’ wings recipe

“These wings are SO crispy and delicious! Seriously, we love them,” say Henry Firth and Ian Theasby from Bosh!

“You can eat them as they come or you could push the boat out and serve them in a sandwich with a little plant-based mayo, kimchi and lettuce with a side of fries. They’d also go well with a side of rice and a little salad. Whichever way you choose, we’re pretty sure you’ll love them as much as we do.”

Crispy Korean-style chicken wings

Ingredients:(Serves 4-6 as a side)

For the sticky marinade:4 garlic cloves2.5cm piece of fresh ginger150g gochujang120ml toasted sesame oil2tbsp rice vinegar2tbsp light soy sauce4tbsp light brown sugar¼tsp ground white pepper

For the chicken:2 x 280g blocks extra-firm tofu6tbsp cornflour½tsp sea salt¼tsp ground white pepperVegetable oil, for shallow frying

For the garnish:1 fresh chilli or a pinch of dried chilli flakes1 spring onionA few toasted sesame seeds, for sprinkling

Method:

1. Make the marinade. Peel the garlic and ginger and grate with a tine grater or microplane. Combine with the rest of the ingredients and either blitz in a blender or combine in a bowl and stir into a nice smooth paste.

2. Prepare the chicken. Press the tofu to remove excess liquid. Tear the tofu into rough chunks about three x two centimetres. Add the tofu to a mixing bowl along with half the marinade and fold to coat. Sprinkle the cornflour, salt and pepper into the bowl and fold to coat and combine, making sure the tofu is really well covered.

3. Cook the chicken. Pour one centimetre of oil into a frying pan and heat over a medium-high heat until the oil bubbles around the end of a wooden spoon that’s held in the oil. Carefully lower the tofu chunks into the hot oil and cook for two to three minutes until golden and crispy, turning them regularly to ensure a really even cook. Remove carefully and drain on a plate lined with kitchen paper.

4. Finish the dish. Put the remaining marinade into a saucepan, bring to a simmer and cook until thick and shiny. Add the cooked tofu to the sauce and quickly fold it through to ensure a good coverage. Spoon the tofu into a serving bowl. Trim and thinly slice the spring onion for the garnish and finely chop the chilli (if using fresh chilli). Garnish the tofu with the chilli or chilli flakes, spring onion and toasted sesame seeds and serve immediately with some cold beers!

BOSH! Meat: Over 100 Outrageously Tasty Recipes by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by Lizzie Mayson. Available August 17.