BOSH!’s plant-based ‘chicken’ parmigiana recipe

The iconic chicken parm originated in the northeast United States from Italian immigrants and became a popular staple in restaurants serving Italian-American cuisine by the 1950s.

BOSH!’s plant-based version subs in oyster mushrooms for the chicken, smothers them in a rich tomato sauce with a touch of harissa, and bakes them with plant-based mozzarella until it’s gooey and golden.

‘Chicken’ parmigiana

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

For the ‘chicken’:4 large oyster mushrooms200ml plant-based yoghurt80g panko breadcrumbs50g grated plant-based ‘Parmesan’200ml vegetable oilSalt and pepper

For the sauce:1 onion2 cloves garlic2 x 400g cans of chopped tomatoes2tbsp harissa paste1tsp soft brown sugarOlive oilSalt

For the topping:4 thick slices plant-based mozzarella

To serve:Handful of fresh basilSalt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Make the sauce: Peel and dice the onions and garlic. Place a large ovenproof saucepan over medium heat and add oil. Once warm, add the diced onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Mix well and cook for five to 10 minutes until soft. Add the chopped tomatoes, harissa paste, and brown sugar. Mix well, reduce the temperature, and leave to simmer while you make the ‘chicken’.

2. Make the batter: In a mixing bowl, add the plant-based yoghurt and give it a little stir to loosen it up. In a separate bowl, mix together the panko breadcrumbs, ‘Parmesan’, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

3. Batter the mushroom pieces: Place each oyster mushroom in the bowl of yoghurt and mix well until well coated. Remove from the bowl and place into the breadcrumbs bowl. Mix well until completely coated in breadcrumbs.

4. Fry the mushrooms. Place a deep saucepan over medium heat and add all of the vegetable oil. Once the oil is hot enough to fry, add the battered mushrooms. Cook, constantly turning, until all sides are golden brown and delicious (alternatively, you can air fry your mushrooms if you prefer. Cooking time depends on the air fryer). Once cooked, remove from the oil/air fryer and place onto a baking tray lined with paper towel.

5. Turn the oven to the grill setting. Place the cooked mushrooms on top of the sauce. Top each with a slice of plant-based mozzarella and sprinkle with pepper. Cook in the oven for five to 10 minutes, or until the cheese melts.

Tuck into BOSH! plant-based ‘chicken’ parmigiana (BOSH!/PA)