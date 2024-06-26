BOSH!’s vegan ‘grate’ bolognese recipe
No knives are needed for this delicious bolognese recipe, all you need is a grater! According to BOSH! chefs, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, this recipe is seriously tasty.
Grate Bolognese
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
For the sauce:2tbsp olive oil2tbsp plant-based tomato pesto1tbsp Nooch (nutritional yeast)1tsp Henderson’s Relish2tsp gravy browning100g smoked tofu200g chestnut mushrooms1 garlic clove400g Polpa tomatoes2 medium tomatoes
For the bolognese:250g rigatoni pastaSugar to taste1tbsp olive oil (to serve)1tbsp Nooch (nutritional yeast)Basil leaves (to serve)
Method:
1. Coarsely grate the tofu and mushrooms, transfer to a bowl and rinse the grater. Coarsely grate the tomatoes. Finely grate the garlic clove.
2. Prepare the sauce: Warm the olive oil over medium-high heat in a high-sided frying pan. Add the grated tofu and mushrooms to the pan and stir for five to six minutes. Add the grated garlic and stir for one minute. Add the grated tomatoes and stir for two minutes. Add the tomato pesto and nutritional yeast and stir for one minute. Add the Polpa tomatoes, stir to combine, reduce the heat, and simmer for three to four minutes. Add the Henderson’s Relish and gravy browning, stir to combine, taste, and season with salt, pepper, and sugar.
3. Reduce the heat to a very low simmer and leave the pan to one side to let the flavours develop.
4. Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling salted water according to the package instructions (approx. 10-13 minutes).
