Breakfast martini recipe
“Do yourself a favour and buy the best you can. Get that good, good marmalade and a decent gin. Also, keep your gin and triple sec in the freezer, and freeze a couple of martini glasses too,” recommends Max Halley.
“That frosted glass is a rare treat, and essential for a perfect martini – at breakfast, or any other time.”
Breakfast martini from Max’s Picnic Book by Max Halley and Ben Benton
Ingredients:(Makes 2 martinis)
Ice2tbsp fine-cut marmalade100ml gin2tbsp triple sec or Cointreau2tbsp lemon juice1 slice of bread, toasted
Method:
1. Put a few lumps of ice in a martini glass and fill it with water to chill.
2. Put the marmalade in a cocktail shaker with the gin and triple sec and stir and stir until the marmalade has dissolved.
3. Fill the shaker with ice, add the lemon juice and stir and stir and stir making sure the spoon goes right to the bottom of the shaker. Don’t shake it like that philistine Bond, it will only water it down.
4. Stir 50 times – count them. The shaker will have become so frosty and cold you will hardly be able to touch it.
5. Sling the iced water from the glass and pour the sparkly liquid through a sieve into it. On the side of your martini, have a slither of cold, heavily buttered toast with marmalade on it. Why should the toast be cold? Because as my mum says, ‘Butter should be ON toast, not IN toast’.
Max’s Picnic Book by Max Halley and Ben Benton, photography by Louise Hagger, is published by Hardie Grant, priced £16.99. Available now.