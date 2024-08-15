Brilliant reds to boost your bank holiday BBQ

Whether it’s wheeling out the BBQ in the garden, or grilling on the balcony, we’re eagerly awaiting the August bank holiday – and can’t wait to get a head start on those tasty marinade recipes.

But while you’re broadening your BBQ skills, stocking up on wood chips, charcoal and key ingredients for this smoky affair, spare a thought – or two – for the all-important lip-smacking reds to pimp up your party…

Vibrant and flavoursome, these fiery reds will hold their own while you’re waiting for the skewers to start sizzling, and favourite cut of steak to char…

1. Los Cardos Dona Paula Red Blend 2022, Mendoza, Argentina, £7.50 from £9.50, Asda

If you had to put all your favourite grapes in one basket, this deftly blended red – there’s malbec, cabernet sauvignon and shiraz in the mix – is a crowd-pleasing fruit bomb, and smooth ride all the way. Aromatic with lovely aromas of red berries and soft spice, there’s crunchy fresh fruit galore with a lovely mouthfeel and bright, smooth finish.

2. Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso 2021, Italy, £8 from £10, Morrisons

One for the BBQ king and pit master who loves to kick things up a notch with a celebrity chef wine, Ramsay has you backed. A really good, foodie red, you can look forward to heaps of vibrant redcurrant and blackberry fruit in an easy-going, drink-me-now style which cries out for all your sweet and sticky sauces, smoky chicken wings and slaw.

3. Fairtrade Irresistible Organic Malbec 2022, Argentina, £8.50, Co-op in-store

With characteristic black plum, lavender and violet aromas, delicious concentration of cassis and blueberry fruit, herbal notes and spice, is this the standout red in Co-Op’s stable of Fairtrade wines? So much so, you may have to reign your taste buds in while flipping the burgers… and rewarding yourself with a glass of smooth, ripened, sun-kissed fruit.

4. Tesco Finest Wrattonbully Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Limestone Coast, Australia, £10, Tesco

Expressive, engaging and generous, this is a wine full of rich blackberry fruit which speaks of the famous iron-rich Coonawarra soil; which lends the wines a fabulous concentration with hints of eucalyptus and wonderful purity of fruit. With the added bonus of sweet oak, vanilla and long, supple finish. In a word: Gorgeous.

5. Robert Oatley Semaphore Series Shiraz 2021, McLaren Vale, Australia, £10.50, Co-op in-store

A beautifully expressive red with intense brambly fruits, think plush blueberry flavours laced with spice bursting onto the palate, with plummy notes coming into play; backed up by savoury notes and a juicy, dense finish. Really impressive from word go… it’s one for a well-seasoned rib-eye steak.

6. Kopke São Luiz Douro Red, Douro, Portugal, £13.25, Ocado

This pretty Portuguese is packed with a wealth of perfumed, velvety smooth fruit, with enticing spicy notes, hints of black cherry and fresh, lingering finish. One to slurp with espetada beef skewers (a Portuguese speciality), sweet bell peppers and onion. Seriously fruity and lots of fun!