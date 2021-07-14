Candice Brown’s goat’s cheese, smoked salmon and asparagus filo tart recipe

Candice Brown describes this as “a gorgeous spring/summer tart that’s light enough for lunch, but also perfect if you are not too hungry but know you have to have something to eat.”

The cookbook author and former Bake Off winner says you can swap the salmon for ham hock or more vegetables if you’d prefer.

Candice Brown’s goat’s cheese, smoked salmon and asparagus filo tart

Ingredients:(serves 4-6)

6–8 sheets of ready-made filo pastry50g unsalted butter, melted250g fine asparagus5 eggs100ml double cream100ml whole milkSmall bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley200g baby spinach5 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped200g smoked salmon250g soft goat’s cheeseSalt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan (180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4).

2. Brush a 25cm flan or quiche tin with melted butter and then lay in the first layer of filo pastry. Brush this with melted butter and lay in the second layer, then brush with more melted butter. Repeat with the filo and butter until there are no gaps in the pastry, the tin is covered, and you have lots of lovely jagged edges sticking up. You will have to arrange the sheets at different angles – about six to eight sheets of pastry should work. Brush the last layer of pastry with butter and bake for eight to 10 minutes until the filo starts to turn golden and crispy. Remove from the oven and set aside.

3. Bend the asparagus spears until they snap – this is the bit that is too woody to eat – then blanch for two minutes in boiling water.

4. Mix the eggs, cream, milk and some salt and pepper together in a jug. Finely chop the parsley and stir through.

5. Layer up the spinach, asparagus and spring onions in the baked filo pastry case and tear the smoked salmon over the top. Pour over the egg mixture and top with slices of the goat’s cheese. Very carefully transfer the filled filo pastry case to the oven. (You may find it easier to put the flan tin on a flat baking tray and pour the egg mixture into the pastry while it is in the oven – just be careful not to burn yourself.)

6. Bake for 25–30 minutes until the egg is just set with a slight wobble and the filo is golden brown – if it starts to catch, simply cover it with foil.

7. Serve warm on its own or with a heap of salad.

Happy Cooking by Candice Brown

Happy Cooking by Candice Brown, photography by Ellis Parrinder, is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Available now.