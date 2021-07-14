Candice Brown says this no-bake rocky road recipe is perfect for using up leftover choc and bickies: “The nice thing about this recipe is that you can theme it for different times of the year – bunnies and chicks for Easter, snowflakes and reindeer for Christmas. Other cereal works well too,” says the former Bake Off winner.

Candice Brown’s whack-it-all-in chocolate cornflake rocky road recipe

Ingredients:(makes about 9 squares)

250g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids for a more grown-up flavour), chopped, or dark chocolate chips125g unsalted butter, cubed4tbsp golden syrup100g cornflakes100g oaty biscuits75g dried cherries50g sultanas100g marshmallows, either mini or larger ones roughly chopped50g pecans100g chocolate caramel bars50g white chocolate, chopped, or white chocolate chips

Method:

1. Heat a saucepan of water over a medium heat until simmering.

2. Place a heatproof bowl over the saucepan, but don’t let the water touch the bottom of the bowl (this is a bain-marie). Put the dark chocolate, butter and golden syrup in the bowl and melt slowly, stirring with a wooden spoon. Once melted, remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly.

3. Stir through the cornflakes. Break up the oaty biscuits, then add them to the melted chocolate along with the remaining ingredients, except the chocolate caramel bars and white chocolate. Gently fold through so everything is evenly coated in melted chocolate.

4. Line a 20 x 20cm baking dish with greaseproof paper and scrape the mixture evenly into the tray. Gently spread it out but leave it jagged and lumpy.

5. Break or cut up the chocolate caramel bars and dot over the top.

6. Melt the white chocolate in a bain-marie or in 20-second bursts in a microwave. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the top of the rocky road, then transfer to the fridge to set for 20–30 minutes for a soft-set rocky road.

7. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge or a cool place for up to one week.

Happy Cooking by Candice Brown, photography by Ellis Parrinder, is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Available now.