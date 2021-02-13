Caribbean veggie stew recipe
Twelve-year-old vegan cook Omari McQueen loves bringing the Caribbean flavours of his heritage into his cooking.
Ital is the diet of the Rastafari movement, and a rundown is a type of Jamaican stew. This is McQueen’s plant-based take on a classic rundown…
Ital rundown recipe
Ingredients:(Serves four)
2tbsp sunflower oil1 onion, chopped1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped1 green pepper, deseeded and chopped4 garlic cloves, finely chopped1tsp ground allspice½tsp turmeric powder1tbsp fresh thyme leaves2 sweet potatoes, about 450g, peeled and cut into bite-size chunks450g butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and cut into bite-size chunks200ml vegetable stock400g tin coconut milk1 Scotch bonnet, left whole, or jalapeno chilli, deseeded and chopped (optional)100g tinned callaloo or spinach leaves1 corn on the cob, kernels sliced off, or 175g canned sweetcornSalt and black pepper
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for five minutes until softened.
2. Add the chopped red pepper and green pepper and finely chopped garlic and cook for another three minutes, stirring often.
3. Stir in the allspice, turmeric, thyme, sweet potato chunks and butternut squash chunks.
4. Pour in the vegetable stock and coconut milk and add the whole Scotch bonnet or chopped chilli, if using. I like my rundown hot, but you don’t need to use chilli if it’s not your thing! Bring to the boil, then turn the heat down to medium-low. Cover with a lid and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.
5. Add the callaloo or spinach and sweetcorn and cook for another five to 10 minutes until all the vegetables are tender. Take care that the Scotch bonnet doesn’t burst when stirring or it will make everything very hot! Season with salt and pepper, then tuck in. I like to serve it with rice.
Omari McQueen’s Best Bites Cookbook by Omari McQueen, photography by Xavier Buendia, is published by Scholastic UK, priced £12.99. Available now.