Caught Snackin’s croque madame croissant bake recipe

If you love the classic croque madame sandwich, this version using croissants will take things up a notch.
Croque madame croissant bake
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
4 croissants4 thick slices of honey-roast ham100g grated Cheddar cheese6 eggs20ml double cream100ml whole milk¼tsp salt¼tsp cracked black pepperKnob of salted butter
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.
2. Slice the croissants in half and fill with the ham and half the cheese. Arrange the filled croissants on a baking tray with a shallow lip.
3. Lightly beat two of the eggs in a medium-sized bowl, then stir in the double cream, whole milk, remaining Cheddar and salt and pepper.
4. Pour the egg mixture over the croissants and bake for 12 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling.
5. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat and fry the remaining four eggs.
6. Remove the croissant bake from the oven and serve straight away, with each portion topped with a crispy fried egg.
Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome. is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.
