Caught Snackin’s giant pan cookie recipe
Why bother making lots of individual cookies, when you can whip up one giant version?
Giant pan cookie
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
120g unsalted butter, plus more for the pan50g light brown sugar50g caster sugar1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk1tsp vanilla extract160g plain flour½tsp bicarbonate of sodaGenerous pinch of salt100g milk or dark chocolate, roughly choppedVanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.
2. In a large bowl, combine the butter and both sugars until you have a smooth, thick paste. Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla, and mix until smooth.
3. Sift in the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt, and mix once more. You should have a thick, sticky dough.
4. Fold through the chopped chocolate and form the dough into a large ball.
5. Butter an ovenproof frying pan or skillet and add the cookie dough. Flatten the dough with your hands and press it out to fill the base of the pan.
6. Transfer to the oven and bake for 12 minutes until the cookie is golden, but still soft and gooey in the centre, with melting chocolate pieces.
7. Present the cookie in the pan with four large scoops of ice cream (if using) in the centre. Spoon the cookie and melting ice cream into bowls to serve. Alternatively, dive straight in with spoons for the ultimate sharer!
Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome. is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.
