Caught Snackin’s rustic ravioli lasagne recipe
Lasagne can be a bit of a faff to make – but this ingenious hack takes all the work out of it, by layering up ravioli.
Rustic ravioli lasagne
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
450ml tomato pizza sauce500g fresh vegetarian ravioli (such as butternut squash or mushroom filling)18 mozzarella cheese slicesDrizzle of olive oilSalt and pepper
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 190°C/gas mark 5.
2. Pour one-third of the tomato sauce across the base of a large oven dish and top with one-third of the ravioli, in a single layer. Arrange six slices of mozzarella across the top and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this layering twice more.
3. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 25 minutes, until golden and bubbling, then serve.
Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome. is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox