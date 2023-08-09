Celebrating the very British tradition of afternoon tea

Afternoon Tea Week encourages Brits to celebrate the tradition of afternoon tea with cake. A custom that began around 1840, it became a high-class social event, moving to the drawing room in the 1880s. In honour of the event, we visited the Mackintosh at the Willow tea room, originally designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and his wife in 1903. The tea room, restored in 2018, was the fourth and final one by celebrated entrepreneur, Miss Cranston, in Glasgow. The 'Willow' in the name is a reference to Sauchiehall Street, where the tea room is located, meaning 'Alley of the Willows'.

Glasgow, renowned for its bustling pub scene, houses many lesser-known gems deserving attention. This comprehensive list uncovers 15 underappreciated pubs in the city, often overshadowed due to location, unique offerings, or their understated appeal. Locals might frequent these establishments, but the numerous annual visitors tragically overlook them. These include quaint, family-operated pubs like The Cabin Bar on the Gallowgate to the lavish interiors of cocktail bars such as the Devil of Brooklyn on Renfield Street.

Banca di Roma's head chefs, Antonio, Pasquale and Simone Cozzolino, have parted ways with the city centre restaurant. The establishment, opened by Guiseppe Marini of the Viva Italia Group earlier this year following a thorough refurbishment of the landmark building on Royal Exchange Square, has been functioning without its lunch service since the chefs' departure. The Cozzolino brothers were originally brought on board to present traditional and innovative Italian cuisine from their family's three-generational Vesuvian tomato farm. The restaurant confirmed the chefs' departure and expressed eagerness for the next chapter.

Glasgow, renowned as a pub city, caters to diverse sub-cultures through its hundreds of public houses. However, the appeal of traditional 'old-school' pubs remains unaltered. Recalling a time when pubs were social hubs for hardworking Glaswegians, it is still possible to find many which celebrate this classic pub culture, despite the city's modern gentrification. While stylish gastropubs and chic eateries have their place, the charm of time-honoured Glasgow pubs continues to draw patrons. Many have originated as early as the 17th century, evolving with each era to stand robust today. Explore the top 50 old-school pubs of Glasgow's West End, Southside and beyond.

When famous people visit Glasgow, where do they socialise? This article explores local dining spots and pubs approved by luminaries such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jon Hamm, Billie Eilish and Beyonce.

For decades, Glaswegians have debated the best kebab in town, but the Shawarma Police has ended the controversy. A Londoner who relocated to Glasgow in the early 2000s, the Shawarma Police is the foremost expert on all things Shawarma in Glasgow. This weekend, he has definitively ranked the city's best kebabs. Read in-depth kebab shop reviews on his website or follow him on Facebook for live updates on kebab culture in Glasgow. He explores new openings and traverses the city to experience and share the best kebabs Glasgow has to offer.

A variety of vibrant markets are held in the city offering the freshest produce and an array of multicultural cuisine. This article provides details of market schedules, inclusive of the newest at Braehead. Whether for routine shopping or a gastronomic adventure, these markets promise a fulfilling experience.

Founded in 1951 by Raymond Postgate, The Good Food Guide is the UK's longest-standing and most popular dining out guide. Assessments are performed anonymously and continuously, leading to unbiased recommendations. The Good Food Guide Club members can avail themselves of hundreds of reviews and images through their app. The guide currently endorses 14 restaurants in Glasgow.

Glasgow boasts a vibrant night-life, rivalled by few other UK cities, particularly due to its numerous cocktail bars. Finding the top spots for cocktails amidst the city's abundant choices can be challenging. Hence, a list of 12 top cocktail bars in Glasgow has been compiled to assist you. Any choice from this list is a guaranteed superb experience. For updates and inspiration on life in the city centre, follow the #LoveGlasgow hashtag on social media.

Glasgow offers a range of pre-theatre meal deals with top picks including Sannio, Rioja, The Ivy, and Roberta’s. Roma and Ardnamurchan showcase Mediterranean and Scottish influences, while The Brasserie at Òran Mór serves local, seasonal produce. October is an ideal spot for relaxation, while Madras Cafe offers inexpensive Indian cuisine. The best deal is found at Tinto Tapas Bar, with traditional Spanish food at competitive prices. With these choices, you'll enjoy a memorable dining experience before your show.