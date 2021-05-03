Celebrity Masterchef favourite Spencer Matthews spills the beans on his home cooking secrets

Fans of Celebrity Masterchef will know he narrowly missed out on winning the coveted trophy back in 2018 – but Spencer Matthews says he’s still a keen cook and loves to rustle up fine dining fare at home.

The ex-Made in Chelsea star, who recently launched his own clean gin brand called Clean Co, says he’s enjoyed having more time at home to cook for his wife Vogue Williams, with whom he shares two children, Theo and Gigi.

We caught up with Matthews to find out more about his favourite foods, kitchen must-haves and late-night cravings…

Your death row meal is… Sausage and mash with onion gravy.

The one dish you still can’t cook is… Chicken breast in a pan. If I’m not allowed to use the oven, it won’t be nice and moist – unless I marinade it in yoghurt overnight.

Your cupboard essential is… Salt and pepper. When we run out of either, I’m pretty devastated.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… Tongs. Not the metal ones that scratch your pan – tongs with the rubbery bits on the end. Whatever you’re cooking, even if it’s an egg, you need to be able to move your food properly.

Your favourite late night snack is… A bowl of sugar-free Alpen or oats with delicious Fage yoghurt, a bit of agave syrup, a dollop of almond butter and some fresh raspberries. I’ll smash it all together and get into bed eating it when my wife is sleeping – she’s now got earplugs so I don’t wake her up with my crunching.

Your signature dish has to be… A leg of lamb with pan-fried hasselback potatoes. If you were talking to Greg [Wallace] or John [Torode] on Masterchef, they’ll tell you that I love a puree. Anything that’s on the turn in the fridge I’ll make into a puree.

You like your eggs… I often scramble them for the family, because Theodore loves them. My pièce de résistance is that I can make an omelette baveuse – which means ‘to salivate’. It’s a slightly undercooked omelette that’s wet on the inside; you fold it in the pan and flip it with cheese and chives. Delicious.

The ultimate childhood dinner of your memory is… Shepherd’s pie and peas. I absolutely loved the stuff.

What did you eat last night? Vogue and I cooked roast chicken in oil, hot paprika and fennel. We had that with sweet potato cubes and a bag of Brussel sprouts that I top and tailed, and then pan fried in oil, butter and salt.

You just can’t stomach… I was never huge on anchovies, although now I kind of appreciate them in small doses.

Your ultimate comfort food is… a very good lasagne or a very good frittata with loads of cheese.