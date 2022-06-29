Chetna Makan’s black tahini and honey tart recipe

“I recently found some black sesame paste and decided to make this tart. Dramatic and moody to look at, I’m sure there will be many questions when you serve it,” says Chetna Makan.

“Hopefully the earthiness of the tahini with the sweetness of the honey and the pastry will go down well.”

Black tahini honey tart recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 10-12)

For the pastry:100g unsalted butter, softened30g tahini30g icing sugarpinch of salt2 egg yolks200g plain flour, plus more for dusting

For the filling:180g unsalted butter20g honey100g light soft brown sugar3 large eggs, plus two large egg yolks, lightly beaten125ml double cream2tbsp black tahini1tsp cider vinegarPinch of salt2tbsp black sesame seeds

Method:

1. To make the pastry, combine the butter, tahini, icing sugar and salt in a bowl. Mix with a wooden spoon until creamy and smooth. Add the egg yolks and mix again. Fold in the flour. Add one to two tablespoons of water to bring the dough together. Press the dough into a circle, wrap in clingfilm and refrigerate for two to three hours.

2. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a two to three-millimetre thick circle big enough to line a 20 centimetre tart tin. You should have one to two and a half centimetres extra hanging over the tin. Line the tin with the pastry. Let it rest and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Prick the base of the tart with a fork. Scrunch up some non-stick baking paper, then unscrunch it, put it in the tin and fill with baking beans. Blind-bake for 15 minutes. Remove the paper and beans and bake for a further 15 minutes until golden. After 10 minutes, cut off the excess paper.

4. Meanwhile, prepare the filling by heating the butter in a saucepan until it starts to bubble and change colour and the milk solids start to turn golden. Transfer to a bowl and once it is slightly cool, add the rest of the filling ingredients except the sesame seeds. Whisk it well and then pour this carefully into the tart case.

5. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake for 50-55 minutes, until the filling has puffed up and is golden with a slight wobble in the middle. Let it cool completely, then remove from the tin and serve.

6. Best eaten the day you make it, after that the pastry starts to soften.

Chetna’s Easy Baking by Chetna Makan is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Nassima Rothacker. Available now.