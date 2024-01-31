Ching-He Huang’s oyster sauce beef and broccoli chow mein

Nothing beats a classic beef and oyster sauce broccoli chow mein. “The combination of juicy beef rump steak tossed in an umami oyster sauce with tender broccoli steams on chunky egg noodles, and seasoned with big hits of ground black pepper makes this an all-round winner,” says TV chef and cookery author Ching-He Huang.

“Instead of the drier versions of this classic, I’ve made it saucier to coat the delicious noodles. Enjoy!”

Saucy oyster sauce beef and broccoli chow mein

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

For the beef:180g beef rump fillet, diced¼tsp bicarbonate of soda2.5cm piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated1tbsp oyster sauce1tbsp low-sodium light soy sauce2 pinches of ground white pepper1tbsp cornflour

For the chow mein:350ml water200g long-stem broccoli, cut into bite-sized pieces2tbsp rapeseed oil200g cooked egg noodlesPinch of ground black pepper1 spring onion, trimmed and finely sliced, to garnish

For the seasoning:2tbsp oyster sauce1tbsp low-sodium light soy sauce200ml cold vegetable stock2tbsp cornflour

Method:

1. In a jug, add all the seasoning ingredients and stir to combine well.

2. In a bowl, add the beef pieces, bicarbonate of soda, ginger, oyster sauce, light soy sauce, ground white pepper and cornflour. Mix to coat well and let it marinate for 10 minutes.

3. Pour the measured water into a wok, then bring to the boil. Add the broccoli pieces and blanch for 30 seconds. Remove, then drain.

4. Reheat the wok over a high heat until smoking. Add the rapeseed oil and give it a swirl.

5. Add the marinated beef and let it settle for 30 seconds, then toss and stir-fry for five seconds to sear and colour the edges. For medium done, cook for another 20 seconds.

6. Add the sauce, bring to the boil and cook for three to four minutes until thickened enough to coat the beef.

7. Add the broccoli and cooked egg noodles. Toss together well, stirring everything thoroughly. Add the ground black pepper, sprinkle over the spring onion and serve immediately.

Vegan option: Add some chunky king trumpet mushrooms sliced into five centimetre batons, mushroom sauce instead of oyster sauce and wheat-flour noodles instead of egg noodles.

Wok For Less by Ching-He Huang is published by Kyle Books, priced £25. Photography by Jamie Cho. Available now