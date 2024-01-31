Ching-He Huang’s smoked tofu veggie stir-fry with cashew nuts

“It’s amazing what a little carrot, red pepper and spring onion can do! Or you can use whatever veggies you have to hand – this one is delicious and versatile,” says TV chef and cookery author Ching-He Huang.
Smoked tofu veggie stir-fry with cashew nuts
Ingredients:(Serves 1)
1tbsp rapeseed oil1 garlic clove, peeled, crushed, and finely chopped2.5cm piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped½ red onion, sliced100g smoked tofu, sliced into strips1tsp dark soy sauce1 carrot, trimmed and sliced into julienne strips on the diagonal½ red pepper, cored, deseeded and sliced into strips2 spring onions, trimmed and sliced into 5cm pieces1tbsp Shaohsing rice wine1tbsp vegetarian mushroom sauce1tbsp low-sodium light soy sauce1tsp golden syrup1tsp toasted sesame oil8 whole roasted, unsalted cashew nuts, halvedCooked jasmine rice, to serveBlack sesame seeds, to garnish
Method:
1. Heat a wok over a high heat until smoking. Add the rapeseed oil and give it a swirl.
2. Add the garlic, ginger, red chilli and red onion and toss for a few seconds.
3. Add the smoked tofu and season with the dark soy sauce, then toss for a few seconds. Add the carrot, red pepper and spring onions, then season with Shaohsing rice wine.
4. Add the vegetarian mushroom sauce, light soy sauce and golden syrup, and toss well.
5. Season with the toasted sesame oil, then add the roasted cashew nuts. Sprinkle over the black sesame seeds and serve with jasmine rice.
Wok For Less by Ching-He Huang is published by Kyle Books, priced £25. Photography by Jamie Cho. Available now
