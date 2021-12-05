Christmas gift guide: 12 drinkable gifts to surprise and delight

From limited-edition gift packs and bijoux bottlings, to special celebratory wines and A-list champagne, these luxe libations will bring more than a twinkle to their eye this Christmas…

1. JJ Whitley Blue Raspberry Russian Vodka, £15 (70cl), Sainsbury’s

(JJ Whitley/PA)

This regal looking Russian vodka will blow away the winter blues. Ripe raspberry notes interplay with juicy blueberries, and it can be sipped neat over ice or mixed in a fabulously fruity blue cocktail. Chin-chin!

2. Martin Miller’s Winterful Flavoured Gin, £27.95 (70cl), Amazon

(Martin Millers/PA)

Christmas spice and all things nice. Think warm and complex flavours of cinnamon and mandarin peel, topped with tonic and stick of cinnamon to garnish.

3. Merry Christmas Bordeaux Duo Gift, £30, Laithwaites

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

Two classy clarets to put the cheer into Chrimbo. A 2017 vintage Wine Advocate praised as being ‘all about finesse, perfume and aromatic intensity’ and a 2018 medal winner, both in their drinking window.

4. Pub In A Box – Beer, Glass, Snacks, Music Quiz, Beer Mat & Exclusive Playlists, £30, Signature Brew

(Signature Brew/PA)

Their very own local, without having to leave home to get a round in.

5. Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition, £46.95, EW Wines

(Champagne Bollinger/PA)

Star-studded sparkler… Brilliant bubbles for Bond fans and anyone with a taste for the high life.

6. Bloom Gin Gift Pack with London Dry Gin and a Cocktail Making Set, £59 (70cl), Amazon

(Bloom/PA)

With a rose gold hammered cocktail shaker, jigger and cocktail barspoon, this looks bloomin’ marvellous.

7. Tiempo Tequila Reposado Cristalino Batch 1, £54.99 (70cl), House of Malt

(Tiempo/PA)

Call the shots… from Jalisco, with love. Perfect for sipping neat or in a cocktail.

8. Avalon Beers Variety Box, £55, Avalon Beers

(Avalon Beers/PA)

Best British brews… 12 beers, all styles, from an exciting new craft beer subscription company, and can be gifted with the option of a personalised message on box.

9. The Wine Society Vegan Case of 6, £56, The Wine Society

(The Wine Society/PA)

Enhance those plant-based Christmas recipes with a vegan-friendly vino, featuring top drops from France, Italy, Australia and California.

10. Maison Mirabeau Limited Edition Petit Dry Rosé Gin And Twilly, £65, Maison Mirabeau

(Maison Mirabeau/PA)

Provençal pink gin paired with a designer silk twilly inspired by the French Riviera. Très chic.

11. Don Papa Limited Edition Port Cask, £70, Master of Malt (available late November)

(Don Papa/PA)

Proving the Philippines is a go-to for premium rum, this one’s aged for two years in ex-bourbon casks, then aged for an additional five years in port casks. The result? A dark, spicy rum with lingering fruitiness and warmth.

12. Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006 Lady Gaga Special Edition, £315, 31 Clos

(Champagne Dom Perignon/PA)

Not only is Lady Gaga gracing the front cover of December’s Vogue, she’s fraternising with the most famous – and fashionable – fizz in the world. Chin-chin!