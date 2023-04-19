Claire Ptak’s vegan chocolate chip cookies recipe

“A chewy, gooey chocolate chip cookie that is totally plant-based and totally delicious,” says Claire Ptak.

“I wanted to create a chocolate chip cookie for our vegan friends that was as good as our beloved egg yolk chocolate chip cookies. In other words, a cookie for vegans with plenty of sugar and white flour! Not all vegans want healthy bakes, so this one is for them.”

Vegan chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients:(Makes 18)

1tbsp ground flaxseeds60g oat milk455g plain flour60g rolled oats1¼tsp baking powder1tsp bicarbonate of soda1tsp fine sea salt250g plant-based butter250g soft light brown sugar150g caster sugar1tsp vanilla extract250g vegan chocolate, broken into 1cm piecesFlaky sea salt, to finish

Method:

1. Soak the ground flaxseeds in the oat milk and set aside.

2. Whisk together the flour, oats, baking powder, bicarb and salt in a bowl and set aside.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the vegan butter and both sugars until creamy. Beat in the flax mixture and vanilla, then add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Finally, add the chocolate and mix once again.

4. Use an ice-cream scoop to portion out 18 cookies onto a tray. Chill or freeze for at least one hour. (You can also store the unbaked cookies in the freezer and bake as needed.)

5. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 170°C fan/190°C/375°F/gas mark 5. Line one or two large baking sheets with baking paper and arrange the dough evenly on the trays, leaving enough space between each one so they have room to expand during baking (they almost double in size). If you are baking from frozen, allow the cookies five minutes out of the freezer before placing in the oven.

6. Sprinkle a few flakes of sea salt over the top of each cookie and then bake for 12-14 minutes, until the centre of each cookie is slightly soft and underbaked but the edges are crisp and golden. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray for 10 minutes before eating.

Love Is A Pink Cake by Claire Ptak is published by Square Peg, priced £27. Photography by Maren Caruso and Pia Riverola. Available now.