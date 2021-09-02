02 September 2021

Claudia Roden’s green olive, walnut and pomegranate salad

By NewsChain Lifestyle
Veteran food writer Claudia Roden describes this dish as salad as “a thrilling mix of flavours, textures and colours that is almost too glorious to look at. It is a speciality of Gaziantep, a Turkish city on the border with Syria, famous for its gastronomy.”

(Susan Bell/PA)

Ingredients:(serves 4)

100g good-quality pitted green olives in brine, drained50g walnuts3 spring onions, choppedbunch (25g) of flat-leaf parsley, leaves chopped2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil1 tbsp lemon juice2 tbsp pomegranate molassessalt, to tastechilli flakes, to taste3 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Method:

1. Coarsely chop the olives and walnuts, place in a serving dish and mix with the spring onions and parsley.

2. In a small bowl, mix the olive oil, lemon juice and pomegranate molasses with a little salt and chilli flakes to taste. Pour over the olives and walnuts and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

Med by Claudia Roden, photography by Susan Bell, is published by Ebury Press, priced £28. Available now.

