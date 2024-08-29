Cooking tips for parents to make life easier when kids go back to school

After the freedom of summer holidays, heading back to school is never easy – for kids or parents.

Busy parents might struggle to fit everything in, and getting a nutritious dinner on the table with minimal fuss can feel like an uphill battle.

But there are plenty of ways to make cooking a bit easier this September.

“My favourite hack to make mealtimes quick and easy is by cooking in bulk, but this doesn’t mean you have to have the same meal over and over again,” says Sophie Nahmad, lead recipe developer at recipe box service Gousto.

“Many different dishes from a variety of cuisines start with the same base of onions, garlic, and tomatoes and this is often the most time-consuming part. Make this in one go and make enough for several meals.

“This can be stored in separate containers in the fridge and you can then add additional flavourings ingredients throughout the week to easily make a range of nutritious meals such as a chilli con carne, spaghetti bolognese, or a tomato chicken curry.”

When you are prepping your ingredients, there are simple tricks to speed things up. Nahmad advises cutting “your meat or fish into smaller chunks so that they cook faster.

“I’d also always make sure to cover your pots with a lid to retain heat; both these tips will help to speed up the cooking process, saving valuable time.”

Plus, it might initially take a bit of time, but Nahmad adds: “Planning out your meals is a huge time-saver. Take some time at the start of the week to plan what you’ll be having for dinner each night, and this will save time trying to decide.”

Another simple way to cut down on faff – and dishes – is by making one-pot meals, with Nahmad explaining: “You don’t have to compromise on flavour but can halve your washing up time.”

These are three of Nahmad’s favourite one-pot recipes – you can easily multiply the portions depending on however many people you’re cooking for…

All-in-one honey-baked Greek cheese and crispy gnocchi

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

125g cherry tomatoesGem lettuceCourgette350g gnocchi100g Greek salad cheese½tsp dried chilli flakes1tsp dried oregano15ml red wine vinegar25g honeyRed onionYou’ll also need: olive oil, pepper, salt

Method:

1. Before you begin… This recipe takes around five to 10 minutes to prep, so get your oven-proof dish and all your ingredients ready, then wash your fruit and veg.

2. Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ gas 7. Peel and cut your red onion into wedges, then top, tail and chop your courgette into quarters lengthways, then chop into large bite-sized pieces.

3. Add a generous drizzle of olive oil to a large oven-proof dish (or two!) Add the chopped courgette to one side of the dish[es] with the onion wedges and cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle over your chilli flakes (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!), with your dried oregano and half your red wine vinegar (you’ll use the rest later!) and give everything a good mix up.

4. Top the mixed vegetables with your Greek cheese, then drizzle half of your honey (save the rest for later!) over the top. Add your gnocchi to the other side of the dish with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.

5. Put the dish in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the Greek cheese is slightly charred and the gnocchi is golden and crispy. Combine the remaining red wine vinegar with the remaining honey and a generous drizzle of olive oil in a small bowl – this is your honey vinaigrette.

6. Now boil half a kettle. Once the Greek cheese is slightly charred and the gnocchi is golden, remove the dish from the oven and add a small splash of boiled water. Give everything a good mix up until fully combined and saucy – this is your honey-baked Greek cheese and crispy gnocchi. Wash your lettuce, then pat dry with kitchen paper and roughly shred.

7. Serve the honey-baked Greek cheese and crispy gnocchi. Drizzle the honey vinaigrette over the shredded lettuce and toss it all together and dig in!

One-pot peri-peri chicken and rice with buttered corn

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

150g canned sweetcorn11g chicken stock mix80g natural yoghurt1tbsp peri-peri spice mix32g tomato paste130g white long grain rice250g British chicken breast stripsGarlic cloveRed pepperYou’ll also need: vegetable oil, pepper, salt, butter, water

Method:

1. To begin, deseed your pepper (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and chop into chunks.

2. Heat a pot (with a matching lid) over a high heat with a drizzle of vegetable oil. Once hot, add your chicken breast strips and chopped pepper with your peri-peri spice mix and a knob of butter and cook for one minute or until the butter has melted.

3. Peel and finely chop (or grate) your garlic.

4. Once melted, add your tomato paste and chopped garlic and cook for one to two minutes or until fragrant.

5. Once fragrant, add your white long grain rice with 350 millilitres cold water, your chicken stock mix and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Give it a good mix up and bring to the boil over a high heat.

6. Once boiling, reduce the heat to very low and cook, covered, for 12-14 minute or until the rice and chicken is cooked through (no pink meat!) Tip: Stir halfway through, to stop it sticking. Once cooked, put the lid back on and set aside, for four to five – this is your one-pot peri-peri chicken and rice.

7. Once the rice is ready, drain your sweetcorn. Add the drained sweetcorn to a bowl with a knob of butter and a pinch of salt and pepper. Put the bowl in the microwave for one to two minutes or until the butter has melted and the corn is warmed through – this is your buttered corn. Top the one-pot peri-peri chicken & rice with the buttered corn and drizzle over your natural yoghurt. Then season with a grind of pepper and enjoy!

One-pan pork and beef taco spiced pasta

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

250g pork and beef mince11g beef stock mix40g Cheddar cheese2 tomatoes32g tomato paste50g soft cheese1tsp ground coriander2tsp ground smoked paprikaGreen chilli15ml white wine vinegar200g conchiglie pasta2 garlic clovesRed onionYou’ll also need: water, sugar, pepper, salt, olive oil

Method:

1. Peel and finely dice half your red onion, then slice the remaining onion and green chilli finely.

2. Heat a pot (with a lid) with a drizzle of olive oil over a high heat. Once hot, add the diced onion with your pork & beef mince (remove the paper if required!) Cook for four to five minutes or until beginning to brown, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as you go.

3. Boil a kettle, then peel and finely chop (or grate) your garlic.

4. Once the mince is beginning to brown, reduce the heat to medium high, then add your ground smoked paprika, ground coriander and chopped garlic. Add your tomato paste and half the sliced chilli (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!) Give everything a good mix up and cook for one to two minutes or until fragrant.

5. Once fragrant, add your conchiglie with your beef stock mix and 500 millilitres boiled water and bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium and cook, covered, for 11 to 14 minutes, or until the mince is cooked through (no pink meat!) and the pasta is cooked with a slight bite – this is your taco-spiced pasta. Tip: Stir occasionally to stop it from sticking!

6. Meanwhile, grate your Cheddar cheese finely. Chop your tomato finely. Combine your white wine vinegar with a drizzle of olive oil and a generous pinch of sugar in a bowl. Add the sliced onion, chopped tomato and remaining sliced chilli (not a fan of spice? Just add a little!) and give it a good mix up – this is your green chilli salsa.

7. Once the pasta is ready, add your soft cheese with a generous pinch of salt and pepper and give it a good mix up. Top with the grated cheese (don’t mix!) and set aside, covered, for one to two minutes or until the cheese has melted – this is your one pan pork and beef taco spiced pasta. Top the pasta with the green chilli salsa to finish.