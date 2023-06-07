Crystelle Pereira’s Goan-inspired coconut and cabbage fritters

“My mum makes this incredible stir-fried cabbage to accompany our curries, so one day, I thought, ‘I wonder how this would work as a fritter?'” says former Bake Off contestant Crystelle Pereira.

“I am pleased to report that the result is an absolute delight. I fry them in coconut oil to form crispy, aromatic patties and serve them with a cooling coconut yogurt dip.”

Goan-inspired coconut and cabbage fritters

Ingredients:(Makes 3 small)

1 large white potato (200–240g), coarsely grated1 medium brown onion, grated1½ teaspoons fine sea salt5 tablespoons coconut oil7 curry leaves2 teaspoons cumin seeds1 teaspoon mustard seeds¼ white cabbage (130g), finely shredded (I use a mandoline)20g desiccated coconut2 large eggs¼ teaspoon ground turmeric2 tablespoons plain flour1 teaspoon ground black pepper1 thin green chilli/Indian finger chilli, finely diced

For the coconut yogurt dip:4 heaped tablespoons unsweetened coconut yogurtjuice of 1 lime½ teaspoon garlic powdera pinch of fine sea salt¼ teaspoon chilli powder

Method:

1. Place the grated potato and onion in a bowl with ½ teaspoon salt and mix well to combine. Transfer the mixture to a large colander over a sink and allow the excess moisture to drain while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

2. Now temper the spices. Gently heat 1 tablespoon coconut oil in a frying pan over a low heat and, once warm, add the curry leaves, cumin seeds and mustard seeds, frying for a few minutes until fragrant, making sure not to burn them as they will turn bitter. Tip these spices into a large bowl.

3. Using your hands, squeeze out as much moisture as possible from the grated potato and onion, then tip the drained mixture into the bowl with the spices, mixing well to combine. Add the cabbage, coconut, eggs, turmeric, flour, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper and diced chilli and give this one last final mix to combine everything together.

4. Now fry the fritters. Place the remaining oil in the same frying pan used to temper the spices, over a medium heat. Once the oil is hot, spoon a heaped tablespoon of the mixture into the hot oil, flattening it with the back of the spoon to make a fritter. Fry this for 2½ minutes on each side until crispy and golden, then transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper, to soak up the excess oil. Repeat with the remaining batter.

5. Finally, make the dip. Place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well to combine. To serve, dip the fritters in the yogurt sauce and enjoy!

Flavour Kitchen: Vibrant Recipes with Creative Twists by Crystelle Pereira is published by Kyle Books, priced £22. Photography by Vanessa Lewis. Available Now.