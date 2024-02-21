Danny Trejo’s cauliflower tostada recipe
Use plant-based avocado crema to transform this into a vegan dish – with an optional addition of Mexican chilli flakes giving it a fiery kick.
Cauliflower tostada
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
4 corn tortillas1 medium cauliflower head2tbsp olive oilSalt and pepper to tastePickled onionsAvocado crema2tbsp Arbol flakes (optional)
For the garnish:24 pickled red onionsPinch of chopped coriander1 lime, quartered
Method:
1. Preheat the oven.
2. Scatter the cauliflower florets on the tray and season with salt and pepper.
3. Roast cauliflower to your desired tenderness.
4. Heat up the tortilla, top the tostada with cauliflower, pickled onions and avocado crema. And serve with lime wedge.
Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes And Stories From LA by Danny Trejo is published in hardback by Penguin Random House, priced £23. Book and cover design by Jen Wang, photography by Ed Anderson. Available now.
