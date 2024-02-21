Danny Trejo’s shrimp tostada recipe
“A delightfully fresh and zesty dish made with a crispy tostada, sautéed shrimp, guacamole spread, garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro [coriander],” says Hollywood action star-turned restauranteur Danny Trejo.
Shrimp tostada
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
4 corn tortillas10ml olive oil32 shrimps112g butter20g garlicPinch of salt and pepper20g red chilli340g guacamole
For the garnish:24 pickled red onionsPinch of chopped coriander1 lime, quartered
Method:
1. Lightly brush corn tortillas with oil. Lay the tortillas flat on a baking sheet and bake at 200°C for five minutes. Then flip them over and bake them for an additional five to 10 minutes, or until the tortillas are crispy and golden.
2. Sauté shrimp with butter, garlic, pinch of salt and pepper and crushed red chilli.
3. Spread 85 grams of guacamole evenly on each tostada.
4. Garnish each tostada with six pickled red onions and a pinch of chopped coriander. Serve with lime wedge.
Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes And Stories From LA by Danny Trejo is published in hardback by Penguin Random House, priced £23. Book and cover design by Jen Wang, photography by Ed Anderson. Available now.
