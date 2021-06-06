David Atherton’s tangy carrot chutney recipe
“Chutneys are so much more than a friend of cheese, and can be an addition to so many meals,” says David Atherton. “I pick at chutney with chopsticks as I’m eating a stir-fry, add it to tortilla wraps, nestle a dollop next to my salad for work and alongside most curries. Try it, and it will soon become as ubiquitous as tomato ketchup.”
David Atherton’s tangy carrot chutney
Ingredients:(makes 2 x 300ml jars)
300g carrots, peeled and coarsely grated1 small onion, finely chopped2 garlic cloves, minced150ml cider vinegar150ml water110g soft brown sugar2tsp nigella (black onion) seeds4 bay leaves3g salt
Method:
1. Add the carrots to a pan with the onion and garlic, then add all the other ingredients. Bring to the boil and simmer vigorously for five minutes.
2. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 45–50 minutes until thickened. You’ll need to periodically stir to avoid it sticking to the bottom of the pan.
3. While the chutney is simmering, you’ll need to sterilise your jars. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan (180°C/350°F/gas mark 4), wash the jars as normal and place on a baking tray. Once the oven is at temperature, put the jars in for 15 minutes.
4. Fill the hot jars to the top with the chutney, fit the lids on tightly, then store for at least a month before eating. Store in the fridge once opened and use within one month.
Good To Eat by David Atherton, photography by Ant Duncan, is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25.