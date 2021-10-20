“Growing up in Ireland, a summer barbecue usually entailed burnt sausages and burgers snaffled under an umbrella. But something has happened in Ireland more recently, where we are embracing our unpredictable weather with year-round sea swimming, outdoor hiking and barbecue aficionados perfecting their grill game, rain or shine,” explains food writer and presenter, Donal Skehan.

“Whatever the weather, these lamb kebabs are at their best cooked over an open flame, giving a smoky flavour and a lightly charred texture.”

Donal Skehan’s charred lamb kebabs with pickled onions and saffron yoghurt

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

800g (1lb 12oz) lamb leg, diced into chunks5 garlic cloves, grated1tbsp (heaped) ras el hanout2tbsp olive oil4 large pitta breads200g (7oz) hummusHandful of flat-leaf parsley or coriander (cilantro) leavesSea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the lemon and saffron yoghurt:

Small pinch of saffron strands2tbsp boiling water200g (7oz) Greek yoghurt2 garlic cloves, finely gratedZest of ½ lemon

For the pickled onions:

2 red onions, thinly sliced1tbsp coriander seedsJuice of ½ lemonPinch of sugar1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Put the lamb into a large bowl with the garlic, ras el hanout and the olive oil. Season with sea salt and toss to combine completely. Leave the lamb to sit, covered with cling film, in the fridge for at least one hour. Alternatively make this ahead of time and leave to marinate overnight.

2. While the lamb marinates, prepare the yoghurt sauce: infuse the saffron strands in the hot water in a small bowl and leave to stand for five minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well to combine. Season to taste and set aside.

3. To make the pickled onions toss the red onions and coriander seeds with the lemon juice and sugar and season generously with sea salt. Set aside to let the onions soften and pickle.

4. Once the spices have permeated the meat, thread the lamb pieces onto eight metal skewers and arrange on a large baking sheet. Place the lamb skewers to cook over a hot barbecue or a scorching hot griddle pan for three minutes on each side, or until medium rare. Turn as needed until you have a lightly charred exterior and a blushing pink interior. While the lamb cooks, toast the pitta breads on the barbecue or just in a toaster.

5. Spread each pitta with hummus, slide the lamb off the skewers and place on top of the pitta with the pickled onion and herbs. Drizzle with the yoghurt sauce before tucking in.

Recipe from Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan, published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Available now.