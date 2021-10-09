Eating less meat? 5 dishes where a veggie version is genuinely better anyway

If you’re finding your favourite recipes are deliciously fresh, healthy and increasingly meat-free, you’re not alone.

A new study by researchers at Oxford University, published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal, used data from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey to assess changes in the consumption of red, white, and processed meat in the UK, and it turns out Brits’ daily meat consumption has dropped 17% in a decade.

Along with the environmental benefits of eating less meat, there are myriad health benefits too, and it’s helpful that there are many meaty dishes that taste just as good if you swap the carnivorous elements for vegetarian ones.

In our opinion, these traditionally meaty dishes are arguably better veggie..

1. Chickpea curry is the king of curries

Could it be the aromatic warm spices, coconut milk and a plate packed full of plant-based protein that tantalizes our taste buds? It’s easy not to miss hunks of lamb when chickpeas are involved.

2. Vegetable lasagne lords it over mince

Think sheets of fresh lasagne, layers of peppers, spinach and aubergines, a blanket of white sauce, gooey mozzarella, herb crusted sweet cherry tomatoes and a bubbling golden brown topping. We’re in. Who needs minced beef?

3. Veggie burgers are the best

Love at first bite, there’s something special about a veggie pattie, especially when the beans are moist; well-stacked with sweet pickles, cheddar cheese, lettuce and even a dollop of chunky guacamole oozing out the side.

4. Pizza without the padding

The simplest pizzas are often the best – as the Neapolitans know. You can’t really beat a classic mozzarella – tomatoes, basil, cheese. Hold off on the pepperoni, you won’t miss it.

5. Meatless meatloaf makes a comforting choice

Healthy and hearty, a baked loaf of brown rice, mushrooms, your favourite nuts (cashews provide nearly as much protein as an equivalent portion of meat), herbs and spices, as a meal is far more appetising than a ‘meat’ meatloaf. You can even boost the flavours with a chilli glaze.