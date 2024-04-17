Ed Smith’s kimchi and gochujang skillet eggs recipe

“Taking much inspiration from a Korean kimchi jjigae (stew), these eggs are packed with flavour and are extremely convenient,” says cook Ed Smith.

“Sliced tteok (thin, pleasingly chewy and bouncy discs made of rice flour) are available online if not near you, and provide heft and texture to the dish. You could alternatively (or additionally) serve these eggs with plain rice, or scoop it up with any fresh, bouncy or pliable bread.”

Kimchi and gochujang skillet eggs recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 1)

Oil, for frying50-60g bacon lardons (optional)1 spring onion, sliced finely on a diagonal, whites and greens kept separate100g kimchi, larger bits roughly chopped2-3tbsp kimchi brine1tbsp gochujang60g sliced fresh tteok (Korean rice cakes)2 medium eggs1⁄3tsp gochugaru pepper flakes (or another chilli flake)1⁄2tsp toasted sesame seeds

Method:

1. Pour a hint of oil into a 20-22 centimetre frying pan set over a medium-high heat. Before the pan is hot, add the lardons, if using, and let these render and fry for five minutes until they begin to colour and crisp.

2. Add the white parts of the spring onion, cook for one minute more, stirring, then add the kimchi, kimchi brine, gochujang and 100 millilitres water.

3. Simmer for five minutes until the liquid in the pan is around one centimetre deep.

4. Scatter in the rice cakes, then make wells in the mixture between mounds of kimchi and crack the eggs into them. Reduce the heat a little, cover and gently simmer for two and a half to three minutes until the whites are set. Remove from the heat. If the whites aren’t firm by this point, keep the pan off the hob, but return the lid and check again after 30-60 seconds.

5. Scatter over the gochugaru flakes, sesame seeds and the spring onion greens. I like to eat this with a spoon, straight from the pan.

Good Eggs by Ed Smith is published in hardback by Quadrille, priced £22. Photography Sam A. Harris. Available now.