Edd Kimber’s chocolate peanut butter cookie recipe
“Hands down, these will be the best peanut butter cookies you ever make – dense and chewy, but also ridiculously easy,” says Edd Kimber.
“As a further treat, I also dip these in chocolate, because everything is better dipped in chocolate, right?”
Chocolate peanut butter cookie recipe
Ingredients:(Makes 6)
175g light brown sugar1 large egg½tsp vanilla extractPinch of fine sea salt225g smooth peanut butter, at room temperatureSea salt flakes, for sprinkling100g dark chocolate, melted
Method:
1. Place the sugar and egg in a large bowl and whisk together briefly until combined. Add the vanilla and salt and again whisk briefly to combine. Now add the peanut butter and whisk until a thick but smooth dough is formed.
2. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Using a 60ml mechanical ice cream scoop or your hands, place six scoops or balls of cookie dough on the prepared tray, spacing them well apart. Transfer to the freezer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C Fan) 350°F, Gas Mark 4.
3. Sprinkle the chilled cookies with sea salt flakes and bake for 20–22 minutes, or until the cookies have spread a little and the edges are lightly browned. Set aside to cool completely.
4. To serve, dip the cookies halfway into the melted chocolate and then place back on the lined tray. Refrigerate until the chocolate has set. If stored in a sealed container, these cookies will keep for four to five days.
Small Batch Bakes by Edd Kimber is published by Kyle Books, priced £18.99. Photography by Edd Kimber. Available August 25.
