Ella Mills’ crispy potato and paprika tray bake recipe

“Crispy, crunchy, hearty and super-simple, this tray bake is the ideal recipe when you want something satisfying without lots of prep, mess or brain space!” says Ella Mills, the brains behind Deliciously Ella.

“The zesty harissa yoghurt is really versatile too; it makes for a great dip or dressing with any veg.”

Crispy potato and paprika tray bake

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

3 floury potatoes, such as Maris Piper (about 350g), with their skin½tbsp olive oil2 red onions, halved and finely sliced2tsp paprika1 punnet of cherry tomatoes (about 200g)1 × 400g tin of butter beans, drained½ bunch of coriander (about 10–15g), roughly choppedSea salt

For the harissa yoghurt:4tbsp coconut yoghurt2tbsp harissaGrated zest and juice of 2 limes, plus wedges to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C fan and bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil.

2. Cut the potatoes into one-centimetre cubes then add them to the boiling water. Meanwhile, put the olive oil into a large flat baking tray and place in the oven to heat up. Simmer the potatoes for five minutes, until softened slightly and a knife pierces them easily, then drain well and add them to the preheated tray along with the onion, paprika and a pinch of sea salt. Toss to combine, then bake for 20 minutes, tossing occasionally so that the potatoes cook evenly.

3. Add the cherry tomatoes and butter beans to the tray and cook for a further five minutes until the tomatoes are soft and the potatoes are crisp.

4. Meanwhile make the harissa yoghurt by mixing the coconut yoghurt, harissa, lime zest and juice together in a small bowl, seasoning with salt to taste, then transfer to a small serving bowl.

5. Once the potatoes are ready, remove from the oven, sprinkle over the coriander and serve with the harissa yoghurt on the side.

Deliciously Ella: Healthy Made Simple by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite, priced £22. Photography by Clare Winfield. Available now.